SA female rappers Gigi Lamayne and Fifi Cooper addressed their longtime beef on t he first episode of Love & Hip Hop SA

Reports say the stars never beefed, but people and the music industry pitted them against each other

Speaking to the media, Gigi Lamayne and Fifi Cooper said they were willing to work on mending their friendship

Love & Hip Hop SA seems to be living up to other popular franchises of the American reality show, as the first scenes addressed feuds between the stars, especially Gigi Lamayne and Fifi Cooper.

TshisaLIVE reports that the show premiered on February 27, and Gigi and Fifi brought up their never-ending beef.

It seemed like there was no bad blood between the two stars. SowetanLIVE reported that when they reached out to the female rappers, Fifi claimed that the industry and fans pitted them against each other.

“I wouldn’t say Gigi and I have or had beef, just that a lot of people were pitting us against each other without us being aware of it – which resulted in us having a back and forth… kind of not seeing eye to eye."

Fifi also confirmed that she has no problem with Gigi and is open to resolving the issue if the Ice Cream hitmaker is game.

How did Gigi Lamayne and Fifi Copper's beef start?

The controversial feud started when Fifi Cooper was the most sought Mzansi female rapper, and Savanna News claimed Gigi blocked the star on her social media pages. Fifi addressed being shut out of Gigi's online pages, even speculating that jealousy was involved, as they were rivals in the industry at the time.

Since then, the female rappers were never seen in public together. ZAlebs reported that there was major shade thrown at Fifi by Gigi when she was asked who's the best at spitting bars between her, Nadia Nakai, and Fifi. Gigi picked herself.

Gigi Lamayne says Love & Hip Hop SA is going to be an absolute vibe: "No one will move from their screens"

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Mzansi hip-hop fans are in for a treat with Love & Hip Hop SA. The famous American franchise promised a glimpse of some of Mzansi's fav hip-hop stars' lives and careers.

Gigi Lamayne vowed to open up about her private life and music so that fans could see what happens behind the scenes with their favourite rapper. She noted that the show would also address certain misconceptions about her.

Trolls were spreading negative vibes on social media, saying that Love & Hip Hop SA wasn't necessary because the SA industry was dead.

