Icala actress Lerato Mvelase recently warned her followers about a TikTok account impersonating her.

The multi-award-winning actress who turned 41 years in 2023 revealed to her fans on social media that the account was pretending to be her.

The House of Zwide actress also shared a screenshot photo of the fake account on her Instagram account and captioned the post:

“Guys, this is not me on @tiktok_southafrica. This person is pretending to be me.”

Fans of the award-winning actress assured her in the comment section that they would report the fake account.

South Africans slam fake TikTok account

delta_the_leo responded:

"There are 6 other accounts with the same name."

mrs_annelicious_bae said:

"We are on it dear don't worry. We got you."

zola_hashatsi replied:

"I will report and get it removed my love @lerato_mvelase. Ungaqheplwa please, angifuni ngawe" (please be careful. I am protective over you).

itszibu_ wrote:

"Why do people do this? What do they gain?"

khanyisilengcongo said:

"They even got the page verified. Isibindi" (the nerve).

peo_ya_bakoena wrote:

"And she has more followers than you "

Lerato Mvelase's childhood adversities

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2023 that the House of Zwide actress Lerato Mvelase opened up about her childhood.

The award-winning actress spoke about her journey in an interview with DJ Fresh on his podcast What A Week (WAW).

"As a kid, I remember we didn't have money at home and I would miss school, but I couldn't afford to miss school because I couldn't speak English. I was there with Madiba and Sisulu's grandkids. It was that school, you know and I was just this kid whose mom worked at a factory as a seamstress," she said.

