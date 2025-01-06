Lerato Mvelase Cautions Fans Against Fake TikTok Account: “This Is Not Me”
- Actress Lerato Mvelase recently warned her social media followers about a fake TikTok account
- The House of Zwide actress shared that the TikTok account with 13,000 followers is impersonating her
- Fans of the multi-award-winning actress expressed frustration over the impersonation and said they would report the account
Icala actress Lerato Mvelase recently warned her followers about a TikTok account impersonating her.
The multi-award-winning actress who turned 41 years in 2023 revealed to her fans on social media that the account was pretending to be her.
The House of Zwide actress also shared a screenshot photo of the fake account on her Instagram account and captioned the post:
“Guys, this is not me on @tiktok_southafrica. This person is pretending to be me.”
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Fans of the award-winning actress assured her in the comment section that they would report the fake account.
South Africans slam fake TikTok account
delta_the_leo responded:
"There are 6 other accounts with the same name."
mrs_annelicious_bae said:
"We are on it dear don't worry. We got you."
zola_hashatsi replied:
"I will report and get it removed my love @lerato_mvelase. Ungaqheplwa please, angifuni ngawe" (please be careful. I am protective over you).
itszibu_ wrote:
"Why do people do this? What do they gain?"
khanyisilengcongo said:
"They even got the page verified. Isibindi" (the nerve).
peo_ya_bakoena wrote:
"And she has more followers than you "
Lerato Mvelase's childhood adversities
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2023 that the House of Zwide actress Lerato Mvelase opened up about her childhood.
The award-winning actress spoke about her journey in an interview with DJ Fresh on his podcast What A Week (WAW).
"As a kid, I remember we didn't have money at home and I would miss school, but I couldn't afford to miss school because I couldn't speak English. I was there with Madiba and Sisulu's grandkids. It was that school, you know and I was just this kid whose mom worked at a factory as a seamstress," she said.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: rae.seleme@briefly.co.za