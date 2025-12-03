South African media personality Thembisa Nxumalo recently stunned in a new picture

The popular actress shared a cute snap of herself looking all gorgeous in a traditional dress on social media

Many of er fans and followers couldn't help but compliment the star on the comment section

Thembisa Nxumalo looked snatched in a new picture. Image: @thembisamdoda

Sana, Thembisa Nxumalo, never disappoints when it comes to looking drop-dead gorgeous whenever she steps out. The popular media personality had many netizens swooning over her recent snap.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, SABC1's Icebo Lanbantu's TV host shared a sizzling picture of herself dressed in an elegant and simple traditional dress on social media, which garnered many views and likes from netizens.

This isn't the first time Nxumalo has had many heads turn on how stunning she dresses, as in February 2025, many internet users were in awe of how gorgeous she looked during the behind-the-scenes of a theatre series.

See the post below:

Netizens gushed over Thembisa's beauty

Shortly after the star shared the new stunning picture of herself on social media, many netizens couldn't help but compliment her, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Bongs_85 said:

"What does it feel like to never miss a beat when it comes to looking snazzy and gorgeous!"

@simphiwe_n54295 wrote:

"The more decent, Mdoda sister. A wife material indeed."

@DenisTlhabi commented:

"Your sense of style, your sister must hire you to be her stylist."

SA reacted to Thembisa's beauty. Image: @thembisamdoda

Who is Thembisa Nxumalo?

Thembisa Nxumalo, born November 16, 1982, is a South African television personality and actress. Nxumalo attended the University of the Witwatersrand, where she obtained a degree in Graphic Design. She began her career as a newsreader on Wits radio, after which she moved to work as a presenter for Highveld After Dark. Her television breakthrough came in November 2015, when she was selected as the host for season 6 of the reality television show Our Perfect Wedding.

During that same year, she also played the character Thabisile Cebekhulu on The Road, a Mzansi Magic telenovela. Building on her growing profile, in December 2017, she participated as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars SA. In early February 2018, she became the host of the television game show Your Next Million, and the following month, Mdoda joined Metro FM as the co-host of the Weekend Breakfast Show with Mo G.

Thembisa Nxumalo's marriage allegedly collapses

While Anele Mdoda is celebrating a new chapter in her relationship with Bonelela Buzza James, her sister Thembisa's marriage is reportedly facing difficulties. Briefly News previously reported that Thembisa and her husband, Mfanelo Nxumalo, had separated.

According to reports in February 2025, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their home and is renting an apartment in Northcliff. In addition to moving out of their home and finding a new partner, Nxumalo and Mdoda allegedly communicate via email.

