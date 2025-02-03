Actress Gail Mabalane recently honoured her son Khumo's birthday with a sweet message on Instagram

The Happiness actress shared photos with her little man, celebrating his seventh birthday on her social media account

Fans and celebrity friends gathered in her comment section to shower Khumo with birthday love and cheer

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate their son’s birthday. Image: Gail Mabalane

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite musician, Kabelo Mabalane and his wife of 11 years, Gail Mabalane recently celebrated their son, Khumo's birthday.

The popular couple, who celebrated their son's 6th birthday in 2024 celebrated his 7th birthday this past weekend.

The talented actress took to her Instagram account this weekend to celebrate her son, Khumo who turned seven years.

The Unseen star reveals in her post that her son lights up their world with his laughter, his kindness, and his endless curiosity.

Gail also shares that she's proud of everything her son is and everything he's becoming and hopes his day is filled with all his favorite things.

South Africans wish Khumo a happy birthday

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate their son's 7th birthday. Images: Gail Mabalane

Source: Instagram

Gail Mabalane rings in December with photo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December that Unseen actress Gail Mabalane welcomed the December festive season with a cute snap on social media.

The award-winning actress shared a photo of her holding a TKZee poster, her husband Kabelo Mabalane's former group.

