A Centurion woman visited a newly opened branded warehouse and found Zara items selling for less than R500

The store in Sunderland Ridge carries international brands including Zara, Bershka and Stradivarius

People asked many questions, asking for the exact location, with others already planning weekend trips to the store

A woman from Centurion showing the latest store that popped up in the area. Images: @leeann.barnes

Source: Instagram

A fashion find in Centurion had content creator @leeann.barnes excited as she shared a clip of herself exploring a newly opened Branded Warehouse on 4 May 2026. The Instagram post came with her caption:

"Shop Zara and other international clothing brands."

In the video, Leeann walked through the Branded Warehouse in Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, taking in the full Zara range spread across the store. There was a whole range from kids' and men's to ladies' wear, plus an entire section dedicated to women's shoes. She tried on a few winter jackets before settling on a grey tracksuit set that came to less than R500. The store also stocks Bershka and Stradivarius, and from the footage, the place is massive, with specials spread throughout.

All about the Centurion Branded Warehouse outlet

The Branded Warehouse is located at 22 Van Tonder Street, Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, and is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5:30 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm. It's closed on Sundays. Beyond Zara, the store sells other well-known international labels, all at outlet prices. Leeann ended the video at the checkout and then showed off her haul from the car, proof that the trip was well worth it.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA gets interested in the Zara outlet

Followers rushed to the comments section on Instagram user @leeann.barnes' page after the video went up:

@palesarrrr said:

"Thank you 👏"

@biancashanice_f gushed:

"I love the tracksuit, it is so cute and stylish ✨👌🏾"

@marolienn_ugc_creator added:

"Thank you for this 😍 oh I love Zara 😍"

@miss_tibakie asked:

"Please share the location where the store is 😍"

@tshepho.creates said:

"Thank you ❤️❤️"

@nasrinsayed questioned:

"Is there an outlet in Jhb?"

@aksunshineofficial replied:

"Now this is the plug I needed. Thank you, babe 🙌🔥🔥"

@krisha_rowjee said:

"Gonna go check them out this weekend 😍"

@miemiehuisamen asked:

"Where exactly are these shops, please please please, and thanks."

@celestacc_acc noted:

"It looks good."

@shenaaz_abdullah shared:

"My fav store whenever I come to town! Quality and deals you find here are always amazing 🥰"

@thethomas_crew wrote:

"😍 No ways. I have to make my way."

@zahsibiya added:

"I have been to their PTA CBD branch and Fourways branch. They have a lot of brands, reasonably priced."

The racks of clothing in Centurion's Branded warehouse. Images: @leeann.barnes

Source: Instagram

More SA shopping and spending plugs

Briefly News reported on a Joburg man who found a pop-up clearance store with discounts so steep that people were already volunteering to do the shopping run for others.

reported on a Joburg man who found a pop-up clearance store with discounts so steep that people were already volunteering to do the shopping run for others. A Cape Town man shared a winter slipper find that had South Africans begging for the address.

Two travellers broke down every rand spent on a Lesotho ski trip for eight people, and the total had people ready to visit the resort as well.

Source: Briefly News