South African media personality Bonang Matheba thanked Mzansi for rallying behind her

The star recently impressed South Africa after she hosted Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam

Fans on social media sang her praises as the star expressed gratitude to supporters

Bonang Matheba thanked Mzansi for supporting her. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Celebrated South African media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba recently took to X to thank Mzansi for their continued support for her.

The media personality received a lot of love online following her recent Vietnam hosting gig at the Miss Cosmo 2025 beauty pageant.

Her presence at Miss Cosmo 2025 was a delight for her supporters to see. The South African presenter flew the Mzansi flag high with a flawless delivery of the live beauty pageant.

Bonang, who recently clapped back at a fan who told her to take her work slower, admitted that she's been crying due to Mzansi's flood of support for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She retweeted a post by @SirAnele_ that said:

"The way the country buzzes whenever Miss Matheba does something! It's so iconic."

Retweeting the post with her own words, Bonang wrote:

"I’m so, so grateful! I cried. Yoh, I’ve been crying."

See her post in full below:

Fans react to the retweet

Many fans praised the star, telling her how proud Mzansi is of her.

@sontondlovu commented:

"You make us proud."

@gut_guardian said:

"We’re inspired by how intentional you are about your goals and words. I hope Miss World enlists your services (God forbid not that other scandalous pageant whose name I will not mention)."

Veteran actor John Kani also commented:

"Congratulations for a world class event. With you in command, I knew I was in for a great evening. Thank you, Bonang."

@UnathiBobo27 admitted she tuned in for the event just to support Bonang. She wrote:

"Hewethu. We watched something we don't know because we had to support our girl."

@BMtshwani wrote:

"You are an inspirational host, Queen B. A total role model. Your confidence, unique voice, and authenticity make you stand out in any crowd. You are unapologetically yourself, and that's it! Queen B is an icon."

@coolnicey said:

"You represented us well, Bonang. From your dresses and energy to the way you were presenting! More international gigs are coming your way."

@ZoeMaggs said:

"We love and appreciate you. We know you'll always put us on the map."

Another user, @ratile__ added:

"You’re literally our national treasure. We love you so much."

A fan criticises Bonang

Not all fans were impressed by Queen B.

A video of Bonang presenting the show circulated online among Mzansi's social media users. Many people showered her with compliments.

But one person said that while the South African TV presenter was doing a great job, she needed to "tone it down."

Bonang responded to the critic, saying that she disagreed because pageants needed the energy that she comes with.

Online users praised Bonang in their numbers for her performance at Miss Cosmo 2025. Image: Bonang_M

Source: Instagram

Bonang lives it up in her private life

In an unrelated Briefly News report, Bonang Matheba reportedly enjoyed a bush getaway with her lover.

Source: Briefly News