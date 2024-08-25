Baba Maseko of Umndeni reality show was trending on social media following an episode of the reality show on Moja Love

The reality show left people buzzing after people got a look at Maseko' Umndeni's wives on the show

Online users were left concerned about the health of Baba Maseko's wives and other family members on the reality show

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Babai's wives became a hot topic on X following the latest episode. People had a lot to say after seeing how the wives looked, especially Mahlalentabeni in the latest season of Umndeni.

In the latest season of 'Umndeni', some of Baba Maseko's wives were trending on X as people thought some of them looked unhealthy. Image: @MojaloveTV / X

Source: UGC

Online users shared speculations about the Maseko household after past drama. Some argued that the state of Baba Maseko's wives on the show should get him cancelled.

Mahlalentabeni Maseko appears bruised on Umndeni

On X, viewers tweeted about the show, and many expressed their concern for Maseko's wives. In one clip, Mahlalentabeni had a bruise under her eye, which circulated on the socials. See the pictures below:

South Africa speculates about Umndeni wives

People took to the comments, saying that Mahlalentabeni and one of her sister's wives looked like they were being mistreated. Some called out Mojalove TV for not protecting the women. Read the comments below:

@TyloBanks said:

"From season one they be looking sick haibo."

@makhaf2 noticed:

"Dabula even lost a tooth.. Nkanyezi looks better."

@Itu_Mohoang asserted:

"Yet @MojaLoveTvis playing deaf after Maseko said it loud and clear that he beats Mamkhulu. He should be canceled man #umdeni"

@LungiYou was upset

"All of them 😩..They also look hungry."

@_FentseM was touched:

"It's probably so difficult having to record a reality TV show when everything in your life is falling apart #Umndeni."

Musa Mseleku shares pics of his wedding

Briefly News previously reported that there is no doubt that Mzansi's very own polygamist, Musa Mseleku, loves his wives dearly, as he recently shared some cute pics of him and one of the wives.

Social media has been buzzing as Musa Mseleku and his second wife, Mayeni, became the hot topic after he potentially introduced a new lady in his life. The woman is believed to be the reality star's fifth wife.

Recently, the reality TV star and presenter went down memory lane as he shared several throwback pictures of him and his wife Mayeni on their wedding day on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News