Moja Love's show Umdeni trended over the weekend for offering its viewers another cheating scandal episode involving Baba Maseko

Fezile was caught cheating on Baba Maseko when she was on a date with a younger man, whom Baba Maseko called a "boy"

Mzansi shared their mixed emotions regarding the episode with some saying they are glad that Fezile cheated as she now looks happier

Mzansi viewers love cheating scandals, especially those from TV cast members. The latest episode of Moja Love's Umdeni offered its viewers a dramatic experience with its latest cheating scandal. A young lady named Fezile was caught cheating on Baba Maseko with a younger man.

‘Umdeni’s Fezile has been caught cheating on Baba Maseko. Image: @hgclues

Fezile has been in a relationship with Baba Maseko and her family never approved it because they thought Baba Maseko is old enough to be her father. On Saturday's episode, Fezile had gone home and never returned for a while as she said she was caught up in schoolwork, however, the real reason she was absent was revealed at the end of the episode.

The episode began with Dabula saying he's been having visions of Fezile with a younger man at a park. Later on in the episode, Fezile got caught on a date with an unknown man and the two men in her life started arguing, Baba Maseko ended up calling Fezile's new boyfriend a 'boy'.

Mzansi viewers rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on Fezile cheating on Baba Maseko with @primose1987 saying:

"Fezile is cheating, l can't wait for the karate"

@lesego4145 said:

"This show is scripted...why would Fezile agree to be recorded to that guy in private? Then he comes back and says they were friends"

@BonoloAnne said:

"The guy with Fezile kele "srkrrrr skrrrr. Look at the way he is dressed ekare he is about to break dance!!#Umdeni"

@Nkesty said:

"Fezile must leave Maseko, she is too young for this nonsense. #umdeni"

@tndaba said:

"Fezile is cheating and he/she looks very happy"

@Lesego_Makhanya said:

"Scripted or not, I love this for Fezile. I love this so much"

