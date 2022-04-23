Somizi Mhlongo is a phoenix who continues to rise from the ashes and his latest project looks like it will be a massive hit

Down Time with Somizi aired its first episode and his guests on the show were Mampho Brescia and Kgomotso Christopher

He took the two starts out of their comfort zone and interviewed them, he also shared some poignant pearls of wisdom

Viewers were glued to their seats during the first episode of Down Time with Somizi. The celebrity shared some solid pearls of wisdom with his fans, some of them really took it to heart.

Somizi Mhlongo is a phoenix who continues to rise from the ashes, he regained his spot on the Idols judging panel and is now hosting what looks like one of Mzansi's most popular shows.

Somizi has shown Mzansi that he is an entertainment chameleon and is able to adapt and reinvent himself endlessly. Photo credit: @Alfonzowords2

His guests on the show were Mampho Brescia and Kgomotso Christopher. Somizi treated the two ladies to an experience that took them out of their comfort zone.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the first episode with many of them eagerly awaiting the next instalment.

Here is what Mzansi had to say about Down Time with Somizi

@GomolemoSA_:

"What's not meant for you, is not for you and what is for you will be for you..." #DownTimeWithSomizi."

@siiwe_:

"Enjoying #DownTimeWithSomizi sm. we need two episodes a day coz this SHOW is FIRE ."

@MaLangaTheFirst:

"Just when people thought he was done for @somizi rose from the ashes like a Phoenix #DownTimeWithSomizi is one for the books!! Congratulations my brother. Love this for you ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️."

@pillow_ta1k:

"My best TV host was, is and always will be @somizi, God honestly gave SOMG63 a talent that no one can take they tried to destroy him but he is honestly like the Sun, oksalayo ksasa illanga lizo vela noma kanjani, the son shall rise, liyehla ngeskhati sayo!!!

#DownTimeWithSomizi"

