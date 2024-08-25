Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player Neo Maema took things to the next level with his partner Tsholofelo Phoko

Neo Maema had netizens buzzing on social media after a special occasion with his bae Tsholofelo Phoko

Wedding bells were ringing for Neo Maema and Tsholofelo Phoko, and many were delighted for the couple

Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns is no longer a single man as he took things to new heights in his relationship. The Mamelodi Sundowns star has been in a relationship with Tsholofelo Phoko.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Neo Maema got married, and people congratulated him. Image: @neomaema_ / Instagram / @MDNewss / X

Source: UGC

The two are still going strong as Neo Maema has on his mate for life. People were happy to see the young couple's wedding day that was done in a traditional ceremony.

Neo Maema weds Tsholofelo Phoko

In a post on X by @MDNnewss, Neo Maema and his bae were dressed in traditional attire for the wedding. The soccer star's bride, Tsholofelo Phoko, looked stunning as the pair sat in front of a shoeshoe background. See the stunning photos:

Neo Maema's traditional wedding impresses

Many people comment on the wedding pictures, seeing that the couple looked amazing. Online users were impressed by their wholesome wedding. Read the comments from peeps below:

@Llekamania_ said:

"Beautiful scenes."

@juicystory_xciv commented:

"Love is beautiful... traditional wedding is slowly coming back."

@__ThapeloM applauded:

"Simple nice and clean traditional wedding."

@JhastN30 cheered:

"O berekile."

@JohannesNdlang1 added:

"Good, he must stay away from Lorch."

