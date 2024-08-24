A woman took to the streets to put some white students at a university in South Africa to the ultimate test with a fun TikTok video

The lady who speaks Sepedi was dedicated to seeing if citizens of a different race could speak the national language

People were invested in the hilarious TikTok video of a woman who gave people a challenge on camera

In a TikTok video, a woman showed that she is curious to see if white people can speak Sepedi. In a video, the young lady was in the streets looking for participants.

A woman in a TikTok video spoke Sepedi to white people in TikTok video, and many were amused. Image: @matetecreates

Source: TikTok

Online users were thoroughly entertained by the video. Many were happy to review how well the people spoke northern Sesotho.

SA woman challenges white people to speak vernacular

In a TikTok video by @matetecreates a woman approaches white people speaking Nothern Sesotho aka Sepedi. In the video, she showed that one lady had a basic understanding of the language, and we were able to interact with her. Watch the video below:

South Africa rates white people's northern Sesotho

Many people were interested in the video showing if other races can speak local languages. Netizens were impressed by how many seemed to understand the Sepedi speaker. People commented on the clip:

PEARL gushed:

"They are so sweet."

Sfike comments:

"They are good at connecting the dots..plus lwena o mixer le English."

Boitemogelo SS T said:

"It is the CONFIDENCE ya go bolela ka Sepedi ke a ikgantsha ka wena."

OAKKA2021 wrote:

"Same way our parents struggle to articulate their language, all should try to learn SA language."

Magugu_Buthelezi added:

"They tried kodwa."

Tumzozo added:

"We must normalise this."

2 security guards fluent in Zulu spark joy and jokes

Briefly News previously reported that A TikTok video showing two South African white men speaking isiZulu warmed many hearts online.

The video shared by Mehlemamba Ngidi (@mehlemamba.ngidi) shows him and his security guard colleague dressed in their work uniform and speaking Zulu.

Mehlemamba can be heard explaining that his friend could easily stand in for him or even pass as the second "Mehlemamba" if something were to ever happen to him, as he is a white guy who can speak Zulu just like him.

