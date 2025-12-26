Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother, Lungile Mcunu, recently reunited on Christmas and were surrounded by their loved ones

Months after their apparent fallout, the brothers appeared to have put their differences aside for the sake of their loved ones, and a photo op

The online community gushed over the family's sweet Christmas photoshoot and admired their bond

Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother Lungile Mchunu celebrated Christmas together. Image: lasizwe

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother, Lungile Mcunu, were reunited for a family Christmas photoshoot months after their controversial fallout.

The once-close siblings apparently locked horns after years of successful collaborations, and were said to not be on speaking terms. However, this seemed to change when they were pictured together in a photoshoot with their family.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lasizwe shared his family Christmas photoshoot, posing with Lungile, their sister Khanyi Mbau, her daughter Khanukani, and the rest of their family members in matching all-black outfits.

"From us. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!"

The photos were released just days after Lasizwe checked himself into a mental health facility, where he cited experiencing personal battles. Despite his feud with Lungile, Lasizwe thanked his siblings for their support and "holding his hand" through the process.

Lasizwe Dambuza and Lungile Mchunu reunited months after their fallout for a family Christmas photoshoot. Image: lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The pair's feud was reportedly over royalties, with critics suggesting that Lungile was furious for not receiving his share of the proceeds from his brother's YouTube channel.

However, Lasizwe revealed in a statement that their tension was over the family taxi business, which their late father Menzi Mcunu left them with.

"I no longer want to be affiliated with the family taxi business, and that's hurting him because he's so invested in carrying the family legacy."

Lasizwe stated that he is not interested in the taxi business anymore and would rather pursue what works for him: social media and entertainment, and wishes that Lungile would respect his decision.

While it remains unclear whether the brothers resolved their differences, they did an impressive job masking the tension in their gorgeous family portraits.

See their family Christmas content below.

Social media reacts to Lasizwe's family pictures

Fans and followers gushed over the Dambuza, Mbau, and Mchunu family portraits. Read some of their comments below.

kunenekn gushed over the group:

"You have such a beautiful family."

lifecoachzee7 said:

"Merry Christmas, family. I love you all."

chloeblxq requested:

"We need a new vlog documenting Kanyi and the nation’s crush’s daily interactions. I just know there’s content there! Merry Christmas, please."

m.poolz_488 wrote:

"@lasizwe, merry Christmas to you and your family and friends, looking extremely lovely!"

auston_tyson pleaded:

"I missed my guy, Lungile, on screen. I'm a big fan. Lasizwe, please do something."

hlengiwe8446 posted:

"Beautiful family, wow!"

thandonk234 said:

"Lungile and Lasizwe's relationship is beautiful! Please don't let anything get in between you guys!"

