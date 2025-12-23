South African internationally acclaimed music producer DJ Black Coffee fed struggling families this festive season

His foundation handed over groceries to families in the Eastern Cape, KZN, and Gauteng

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's heartfelt gesture

DJ Black Coffee feeds families in need. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee sure has a heart of gold. The internationally acclaimed music producer recently made many underprivileged families happy this December, ensuring they could also enjoy Christmas like other fortunate families.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews reported that the star who recently got divorced had decided that he and his foundation are going to feed struggling families this festive season.

Coffee's foundation began their charity work in KwaZulu-Natal, then they travelled to the Eastern Cape two days before they did the same in Gauteng today. They will end the charity drive in Limpopo.

Read the post below:

"Real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, DJ Black Coffee, through his foundation, has been on a mission to feed the less privileged this December. It was the way of gifting those who are needy and may have a black Christmas. Through the Feed A Family and Share The Joy theme, Black Foundation began their charity work in KwaZulu-Natal, and then they travelled to the Eastern Cape two days before they did the same in Gauteng today.

"The donations were made to the following places: Eastern Cape, Ngangelizwe, Waterfall, Qweqwe, Thipini Zimbane Valley, Silverton Bizana and Ngcobo. In KZN, they donated in uMlazi and Kwamashu, and in Gauteng, they donated in Soweto."

See the post below:

Fans react to Black Coffee's kind gesture

Shortly after the star's ind gesture was revealed on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ASZulu said:

"And then you have vile people like Ntsiki Mazwai attacking this guy and calling him a puppet of Zionists."

@Sairatjie wrote:

"He's not giving back if he's not physically there playing music for them, ngiyadlala. Great work, my fave ngicela i braaipack @RealBlackCoffee."

@majabulastrong commented:

"This is the kind of impact that actually matters. No noise, no drama — just real work that changes people’s December. Big respect to everyone involved in making this happen."

@musangwe032072 responded:

"As long as there's nothing wrong with giving, we need to encourage communities to think/ do things themselves, be self-reliant and move away from the culture of dependency. We must reject normalising people depending on handouts as the future we want for our country."

@AyandaMbatha4 replied:

"This is a great gesture by @RealBlackCoffee."

