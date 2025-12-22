Hip Hop Stars Fire Back at Dlala Thukzin’s Controversial Advice About Their Genre
- Amapiano star Dlala Thukzin sparked a heated debate on social media after sharing his controversial advice to Hip Hop artists
- Zulu Mecca and Loatinover Pounds fired back at the DJ as they weren't impressed by his advice
- Their back-to-back responses to Dlala Thukzin made headlines on social media, leaving fans divided
Eisaan, Dlala Thukzin's controversial advice to Hip Hop artists didn't land the way he thought it would, as now he found himself being slammed by rappers who believed there wasn't a need for him to involve himself in their genre, as if he knew better than them.
On Friday, 19 December 2025, an online user @PianoConnectSA shared a clip of the iPlan hitmaker, who dropped his 8th studio album in November 2025, sharing some tips about how Hip Hop artists could revive their genre in Mzansi.
While giving constructive criticism, Thukzin further mentioned that the artists need to start thinking about accessibility and that they should consider making catchy and easy-to-remember songs, and also referenced how the late AKA used to make his hits and the American rapper and singer Gunna.
He said:
"If our goal is to revive SA hip hop and make it top. If you want a hit, avoid over-rap and follow AKA's example. Keep it simple so people can sing along and easily vibe to the music. Use mellow beats, like R&B, instead of trap beats."
Watch the full video below:
Zulu Mecca and others were unimpressed by his advice
Popular Hip Hop stars Zulu Mecca and Loatinover Pounds didn't hold back as they also voiced out how unpleased they were by Dlala Thukzin's words. They also shared their thoughts on X.
Mecca said:
"Let artists do what they want. There are sub-genres in Hip Hop and talented artists in each of them. Constantly comparing one to the other is stunting the growth of Hip Hop."
Loatinover Pounds also disagreed with Dlala Thukzin's advice and went as far as using sarcasm to get his point heard on social media.
"And when ya’ll are done, tell Kelvin Momo to make ‘Sgicha’ music. Tell Kabza De Small to make ‘Sgidongo’ music or leave us alone, and let those who wanna rap, rap and those who want to make hits, make hits," he said.
See his post below:
Dlala Thukzin accused of stealing song
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dlala Thukzin was accused of stealing a song. In Dlala Thukzin’s defence, he’s not the one who did the actual song stealing, according to the aggrieved rising musician Kagiso Moreki.
Moreki said Neo Makate stole an unreleased song of his and gave it to Dlala Thukzin. Kagiso Moreki alleges that his unreleased song Angisababoni was stolen and given to the iPlan producer, who allegedly added his touch and released it as Mpumelelo featuring Amapiano heavyweight Kabza De Small.
