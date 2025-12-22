Emtee unexpectedly fell asleep in the middle of his performance recently and has since received backlash

In the aftermath, the rapper joked about the moment on his IG page, saying he needed to relax so he would not fall asleep for his next performance

Fans and followers found humour in the utterance, with some reassuring him of their love for him

Emtee joked about falling asleep on stage. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Renowned rapper Emtee opted to use humour to reflect on his stage fiasco, where he fell asleep mid-performance.

The Roll Up hitmaker was performing at the Abidoza one-man show on the 16th of December, when suddenly slumber struck.

The incident triggered speculation in the Mzansi entertainment industry, with figures such as Ntsiki Mzawai saying that the rapper might have to be visited by Mr Moloto.

Mr Moloto is a South African anti-drug activist and the founder of the LADGAC Rehabilitation Centre, who recently bought a luxury car.

Emtee jokes about falling asleep mid-performance

Addressing the scandal on a lighter note, the Laqhasha rapper took to his Instagram page to jokingly say:

"Relaxing. I won’t be falling asleep on stage tonight.😅I refuse!"

The caption came alongside a photo of himself reclining on a bed.

See the post below:

Fans like Emtee's lighthearted reflection

Fans and followers of Emtee sensed the humour quite well, with many laughing off his stage incident, while others reassured him of their love and support for him.

One IG contributor, @sisa790, noted:

"Sikuthanda noba bangathini abanye abantu [we love you no matter what other people say]!❤️💯🤞"

A commenter, @charlee_hustle_, said:

"The true definition of a superstar! Always giving us the drama we need. You are by far the most relevant superstar in Africa."

Another poster, @_justice007, confessed:

"They can never make me hate you😂."

Another comment from @sisip.hoo read:

"Ke tlala ka wena [I admire you]😭."

Another user, @pandora_4rncog, added a joke:

"Never let them hit you with the avocado even when you are asleep, bruv.😂🔥🙌"

Not everyone in the comments section found the post funny. Critical voices emerged as well.

One user, @nokklunga490, commented:

"That the problem right there. He and the internet think this is a joke. This guy needs help 😭."

Another user, @lweendo_official01, reprimanded the star with an allegation, saying:

"Stop taking drugs, @emteethehustla."

A different user, @skolleywood, zoomed in on the type of drug the rapper is rumoured to be on, commanding:

"Don’t drink lean, dawg."

What happened to Emtee on stage?

Emtee appeared to black out while performing his hit song Roll Up, raising questions in Mzansi about his current physical and mental state.

His set was scheduled for midnight, and it was clear from the video compilation that the rapper was disoriented, mumbling through his songs and continuously blacking out on stage.

The rapper could be seen standing with his eyes closed as he struggled to keep his balance. He rubbed his eyes from time to time, seemingly falling asleep while holding up the microphone.

Emtee struggled to stay up during his latest stage performance. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee's team acknowledges the "disappointment"

In a previous report by Briefly News, Emtee and his management addressed the incident in a statement, saying, among other things, that they acknowledged the disappointment.

