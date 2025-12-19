Emtee trended after a video showed him losing consciousness on stage during a performance in Pretoria on Tuesday, 16 December 2025

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, Emtee’s team later addressed the incident in an official statement issued via Instagram

Some social media users rejected the explanation and accused Emtee of substance use, while others defended him and offered support

Emtee explained why he fell asleep on stage. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Renowned rapper Emtee put an end to speculation on why he had lost consciousness and fallen asleep on stage while performing in a viral video.

On 16 December 2025, the Roll Up hitmaker was booked to perform at the fourth annual Abidoza One Man Show at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. The musician trended for all the wrong reasons when footage of him seemingly falling asleep while holding up the microphone on stage went viral.

Emtee explains why he fell asleep on stage in viral video

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, Emtee, through his team, clarified why he had fallen asleep while standing on stage in a statement issued through his Instagram account. In a now-deleted post, the musician’s team apologised to the fans who attended the Reconciliation Day performance in Pretoria.

According to his team, the musician has been fully booked and busy during the summer season with back-to-back shows across the country. On the day he allegedly blacked out on stage, Emtee had performed at five venues.

Emtee blamed the incident where he lost consciousness and fell asleep from fatigue and exhaustion.

“Unfortunately, the demanding pace took its toll, and fatigue impacted his ability to deliver the high-energy show our fans expect in Pretoria. We acknowledge the disappointment this caused and appreciate the understanding of our loyal supporters,” part of the statement reads.

The musician, through his team, said they are working on alternative dates to make it up to his disappointed fans.

“eMtee is deeply sorry for falling short of expectations and is committed to making it right. We're working closely with event organisers to schedule a follow-up show, ensuring our fans in Pretoria experience the unforgettable performance they deserve,” the statement further reads.

Read the full statement below:

Emtee explained why he fell asleep while performing on stage. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

SA reacts as Emtee explains why he fell asleep on stage

In the comments section, several netizens played down Emtee’s excuse that the incident was caused by fatigue. They blamed the incident on his alleged use of illegal substances.

Here are some of the comments:

legoodysa argued:

“Take it easy on these substances, bro. We appreciate you and your music, but this is nonsense. Even a blind person can see you were high, not fatigued. Suspend your entire team for letting you go on stage like that to embarrass yourself. Big ups to the white lady who tried to keep you awake.”

ellioheata alleged:

“That wasn’t fatigue, bro. I pray you get help before it’s too late. ❤️”

ta_mshishi urged:

“You’re still a legend. Everyone has moments, but your strength and impact speak louder than anything. Keep going 💪”

Emtee broke the silence on a viral video. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

