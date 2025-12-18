South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai believed that rapper Emtee needed Mr Moloto's assistance

This was after a video of the Roll Up hitmaker seemingly blacking out and sleeping during his performance went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but agree with Mazwai that Emtee needs help with his intoxication

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to Emtee blacking out mid-performance. Image: @missntsikimazwai, @emteethehustla

Yoh, Ntsiki Mazwai didn't mince her words this time around as she responded to the trending video of the popular rapper and songwriter, Emtee, seemingly blacking out and sleeping during his performance on stage.

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, the controversial poet and activist decided to comment on the clip. Mazwai publicly revealed that she believed that the rapper who won big at the Metro FM Music Awards this year needed assistance from Mr Moloto.

Mr Moloto primarily refers to a prominent South African anti-drug activist and the founder of the Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism and Crime (LADGAC) rehabilitation centre in Seshego, Polokwane. He dedicated his life to helping victims of substance abuse and gangsterism reclaim their lives.

See Ntsiki's post below:

SA agree with Ntsiki Mazwai

Shortly after the star suggested that Mr Moloto should intervene regarding Emtee on social media, many netizens couldn't help but agree with the poet. Others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@tylastyga said:

"He does need an intervention shem."

@thebiggirlcheck wrote:

"He's beyond repair that one."

@ZGoasu commented:

"We can crowd fund him for 4 years rehab ayikho lento yakhe, we've been ignoring his cries for help for a long time."

@Jobenation_biz responded:

"I think he needs a public lecture from His Excellency President Nota Baloyi."

@WM_Nhlanhla17 replied:

"Seriously so! We are watching as a young man is destroying himself. Then we start showing love when it's too late."

@Mthura_Khosi mentioned:

"But some artists are Loved In this country too much...Emtee, one of them, surely some people with a jealous mind will do anything to kill him... But abaphantsi bakubo, I respect that they have his back."

@lavidaNOTA asked:

"The promoters still forced him on stage & security had to hold him up… Were there any human beings there?"

@TKworldwideNet tweeted:

"It's sad to see these musicians thinking that because they are in the arts, they do not have to be disciplined. May he seek and receive help."

@J0shua_AGAPE shared:

"Quick fast and in a hurry before he looses his mind."

Emtee and Big Zulu perform collab 21 Questions, SA split

Briefly News previously reported that it has been a long time coming, and finally, rappers Emtee and Big Zulu headed to the studio to record new music. After years of bickering on the internet and Emtee accusing Big Zulu of wearing fake designer clothing, the stars have let bygones be bygones.

During a recent performance, former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee Emtee brought out Inkabi Records owner Big Zulu for a performance. The SA musos teamed up for a collaboration called 21 Questions. X user @RealSihleIV posted a video of the performance, and the crowd seemed to vibe to the song. The user posed a question and asked Mzansi if the song is the next big thing.

