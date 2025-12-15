South African Amapiano star Mawhoo recently opened up that American superstars have shown interest in her

MaWhoo appeared on the L-Tido Podcast and spilled all the beans, including her expected girlfriend allowance

Fans raised suspicions about the accuracy of her claims, with some wanting to see screenshots

MaWhoo claimed Rick Ross, Jay Z and Lil Wayne slid into her DMs. Image: Mawhoo

Source: Instagram

South African amapiano star Mawhoo is not holding back lately. She appeared on L-Tido's podcast and spilled all the beans.

The Bengicela singer dropped serious names in the entertainment industry, specifically in Hollywood, of those who have slid into her DMs.

L-Tido, who recently announced that his podcast had signed with DStv, sat across from the amapiano songstress, asking questions and visibly marvelling at the more shocking answers.

In their sit-down, L-Tido said:

"This is the first time we meet."

Replying to this, MaWhoo apparently flirted with the rapper-turned-podcaster saying:

"Yes. And I actually like your eyes."

L-Tido seemingly ignored the compliment as he never responded to it.

L-Tido previously trended after he shared a kiss with Anele Zondo amid an interview on the podcast.

See his recent sit-down with MaWhoo below:

Fans refuse to buy MaWhoo's story

Many in the comments section expressed doubt that the mentioned American stars could have texted a relatively unknown South African artist.

@XekiHlongwane kicked off the scepticism, poking a hole in Jay Z being on social media. He asked:

"Is he on social media?"

@ZeterZA offered advice, writing:

"MaWhoo should have had a pick. She should have taken Rick Ross's money and ghosted him. Ross seems like a simp."

The user had a slightly different advice concerning Jay Z. He stated:

Taking Jay Z's dime and ghosting him would have been a disaster. He would have you blocked from all future collaborations."

On Lil Wayne, this user said:

"Lil Wayne is dirty. If you were prepared to smoke all kinds of things, then you should have gone for him."

One user, @deputyneighbour, put it straight to the point, disputing the likely lie. He commented:

"Jay Z doesn’t have social media accounts."

Another user, @mrfashionkillah, jokingly clarified the confusion and wrote:

"Guys, she meant Jacob Zuma [JZ]."

@DeenickJ sought to quell the lies, writing:

"LOL the very same Jay Z who doesn’t have social media? Mawhoo needs to chill with the lies, man. We all know Jay Z ain’t on the socials, hahaha."

@nhlanhlam2 added:

"Not Beyoncé's husband!"

@alethiest wrote:

"I personally don’t think she knows who Jay-Z is and she genuinely thinks it was him who DM’d her."

@alincube reverted to MaWhoo's seeming flirtation, saying:

"Eish, do you see how L-Tido side stepped that comment about his eyes. He didn't even entertain it!"

Others addressed MaWhoo's comment about getting a girlfriend allowance.

One user, @Me4304, said:

"Why are we skipping the part where she says her friend got R3million?"

@GinMorrison shared:

"Those claims are as real as that Balmain T-Shirt."

Fans doubted MaWhoo's claim that American celebrities messaged him. Image: MaWhoo.

Source: Getty Images

