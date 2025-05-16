Dlala Thukzin is facing allegations that he released a song featuring Kabza De Small from stolen material

An upcoming artist claims that while Dlala Thukzin didn't steal the song, Neo Makate did and gave it to him

Neo Makate and Dlala Thukzin's manager deny the claims, while the aggrieved artist has threatened to take legal action

Dlala Thukzin is being accused of stealing a song that he featured Kabza De Small on. Image: dlalathukzin, kabelomotha

It isn’t uncommon these days for an established artist to be accused of stealing a song. While other musicians accuse bigger artists for public sympathy and clout, other copyright infringement and song theft allegations are legit.

Dlala Thukzin accused of stealing a song

iPlan hitmaker Dlala Thukzin has become the latest established artist accused of stealing a song. In Dlala Thukzin’s defence, he’s not the one who did the actual pinching, according to the aggrieved rising musician Kagiso Moreki.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Moreki said Neo Makate stole an unreleased song of his and gave it to Dlala Thukzin. Kagiso Moreki told the publication that his unreleased song Angisababoni was stolen and given to the FOMO producer, who allegedly added his touch and released it as Mpumelelo featuring another Amapiano heavyweight, Kabza De Small.

The budding musician said Mpumelelo sounds much like his song in terms of lyrics, vibe and melody. He expressed disappointment that he had fallen victim to Neo Makate, whom he accused of illegally disposing of the late Mpura's masters.

He recounted how he approached Neo Makate for feedback and had originally intended to pitch the song to MFR Souls. Kagiso Moreki said he didn't expect to hear it on Dlala Thukzin’s latest album, 031 Studio Camp 2.0. Kagiso said he would be taking Neo Makate to court.

Dlala Thukzin's camp responds to song theft allegations

When Makate was contacted for a comment by TshisaLive, he dismissed Kagiso’s allegations as baseless. Responding to the similarities between the two songs, Neo Makate argued that a lot of songs sound the same.

“First of all, I don’t know the guy. It’s like I invited the wrong person into my house. They brought alcohol, a six-pack, and we chilled. I don’t know what he’s talking about. A lot of songs sound the same these days — people draw inspiration from various places. In fact, I don’t want to talk about this anymore,” said Neo.

Dlala Thukzin responds to song theft allegations. Image: dlalathukzin

Dlala Thukzin’s manager, Thobani Mbele, dismissed the claims, stating that the Permanent Music 3 doesn't sample songs from other artists.

Other musicians accused of stealing songs

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that other musicians were accused of stealing songs.

DJ Tira was accused of stealing lyrics on his 2025 song Salamalikom from Kwaito musician Sosha's song Ama’Sulumane, released in 2021.

Yanga Chief was also accused of stealing melodies on his hit What If. KG Smallz accused Yanga Chief and the Gqom duo CampMasters of copying his song without permission.

In 2021, Makhadzi was accused of stealing a music video concept from an upcoming star.

