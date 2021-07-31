Haibo: Makhadzi Accused of Stealing Music Video Content

South African dancer and singer Makhadzi has been accused of stealing a music video concept from an upcoming star

According to the Amapiano newcomer, Thabza Berry, Makhadzi used her ideas for her nee Ghanama music video

The similarities are clear in the video, however Makhadzi's team has refuted the claims and blamed them on clout-chasing

Makhadzi has been accused of helping herself to someone else’s music video concept. According to the Sowetan, Amapiano artist Thabza Berry was left shell-shocked when she saw similarities between Makhadzi’s Ghanama music video and her own forma song called Piano Culture.

According to the publication, the 19-year-old believes the Limpopo starlet stoke her concept.

However, Makhadzi’s team has refuted the claims. Lionel Jamela, from Khadzi’s record label reportedly said:

“This artist must focus on her craft. She must not try to get publicity by using my artist’s [Makhadzi] name. If you want fame, you must go back to studio and work harder.”

Looking at the two videos, there are notable similarities. Both videos are filmed on a sports court, albeit for different types of sports.

However, the biggest red flag is that both videos used the same male dancers, who the Sowetan identified as Limpopo Boy and Rush Mabanana.

Coincidence? You be the judge.

Makhadzi shares her side of the story amid 'Ghanama' drama

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to share her side of the story after she received a negative response for dropping King Monada from the song Ghanama.

According to the musician, negotiations broke down when Monada demanded 100% rights to the song despite them having initially decided to split it 50/50.

Makhadzi described Monada an individual who wanted to leave her with nothing. In a lengthy letter, Khadzi explained how she owned no rights to any of her previous collabs with Monada despite putting in the work.

