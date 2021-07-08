Makhadzi Shares Her Side of the Story Amid 'Ghanama' Drama

South African media personality Makhadzi has shared her side of the story in the ongoing feud between herself and King Monada

Makhadzi explained that the pair could not see eye-to-eye regarding song rights and King Monada was taking too long to master the song

Mzansi social media users have mixed reactions to the statement and it seems many just want the stars to let it all go

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Makhadzi has taken to social media to share her side of the story after she received a negative response for dropping King Monada from the song Ghanama.

Makhadzi has expanded further on why King Monada was left out of 'Ghanama'. Image: @makhadzimuimbi

Source: Instagram

According to the musician, negotiations broke down when Monada demanded 100% rights to the song despite them having initially decided to split it 50/50.

Makhadzi described Monada an individual who wanted to leave her with nothing. In a lengthy letter, Khadzi explained how she owned no rights to any of her previous collabs with Monada despite putting in the work.

She made the decision to release the song without him after he refused to send through the mastered version with his verse. Khadzi then went on to share a WhatsApp conversation she had with the Limpopo music producer detailing how he was still mastering the song and was not ready to release it.

Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the fiery situation:

@paulinam136 said:

“Rest Khadzi. Rest... the song is whack without him no matter what you say.”

@truetsonga said:

“Why is Prince Benza featured but the communication was between you and King Monada??”

@vhomrapper said:

“Too late Khadzi, not a single information on those screenshots have Monada demanding 100%, just do the right thing and let Monada drop the Makhadzi & King Monada feat. Benza version midnight.”

@mabapadaniel said:

“I still love you and I am sorry to say this but the song is still not ayoba without monadas voice.”

@tiang_5893 said:

“People jumped into conclusion before getting the story right, see she didn't remove his voice she just didn't get the original song.”

The beef between King Monada and Makhadzi sparked reached a peak when they publicly attacked one another.

Makhadzi vs King Monada: Artists wage war over song

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi and King Monada were at odds after a video of their new song Ghanama went viral. The Limpopo artists clashed over ownership of the track. The song, according to the Matorokisi hitmaker, was hers.

She claimed that she brought the song to King Monada and that she brought Prince Benza, who made the beat, to the fore to make a beat for her. Makhadzi explained her side of the story in a Facebook post.

"Our king must just drop his song called Impossible ft Makhadzi 'cause we can't let greediness make us fight! How can you own a song without doing anything?" said Makhadzi.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za