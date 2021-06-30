Makhadzi vs King Monada: Artists at War Over Song They Recorded Together

Makhadzi is fuming over the fact that King Monada is taking credit for the song that they recorded together recently

The track went viral on social media after King Monada posted a teaser and Mzansi is really loving the new track

Makhadzi feels that the Limpopo artist is trying to make something that is hers into his own project without even contributing

Makhadzi and King Monada are at odds after a video of their new song Ghanama went viral. The Limpopo artists are currently clashing over ownership of the track. The song, according to the Matorokisi hitmaker, is hers.

She claims that she brought the song to King Monada and that she brought Prince Benza, who made the beat, to the fore to make a beat for her. Makhadzi explained her side of the story in a Facebook post.

Makhadzi is not happy with King Monada and says that their new song is hers. Image: Makhadzi Muimbi SA, King Monada

"Our king must just drop his song called Impossible ft Makhadzi 'cause we can't let greediness make us fight! How can you own a song without doing anything?" said Makhadzi.

Monada decided to go on Facebook Live to address Makhadzi's rant after seeing it. According to the Wa Ngobatxa hitmaker, the agreement was that the song was both of theirs and featured Prince Benza.

He explained that when they recorded the song, Makhadzi was making amends for the numerous times she had let him down by failing to include her verse on a song he had sent her. He went on to say that after Makhadzi left, "the powers that be" influenced her to claim the song as her own.

Makhadzi and King Monada got Mzansi excited with a snippet of their song

Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo's favourite artists King Monada and Makhadzi are finally giving the people what they want. The pair are working on a new song and posted a teaser on social media.

A fan saved the video and shared it on Twitter, making everyone wish the song could finally drop.

"Limpopo, stand up. Makhadzi and King Monada are doing us proud, this unreleased song is gonna be lit. @MakhadziSA @KingMonada I Stan," said @mr_shimmy.

King Monada and Makhadzi looked like they were having a lot of fun. Drinks were flowing and their friends were also in attendance, enjoying them and singing along.

