King Monada and Makhadzi are doing the most by getting their fans excited with their collaboration on a new song

The Limpopo artists posted a teaser to social media which was re-shared by a fan and the clip soon started trending online

Mzansi social media users are impressed by the song and can't wait for it to officially drop so they can jam to it all day long

Limpopo's favourite artists King Monada and Makhadzi are finally giving the people what they want. The pair are working on a new song and posted a teaser on social media. A fan saved the video and shared it on Twitter, making everyone wish the song could finally drop.

"Limpopo, stand up. Makhadzi and King Monada are doing us proud, this unreleased song is gonna be lit. @MakhadziSA @KingMonada I Stan," said @mr_shimmy.

King Monada and Makhadzi looked like they were having a lot of fun. Drinks were flowing and their friends were also in attendance, enjoying them and singing along.

Fans reacted to King Monada and Makhadzi's new fire song

Makhadzi and King Monada are favourites in Mzansi and they've made a dream collaboration for many fans come true. Take a look at the reactions to the video below:

@PhutiSemenya14 said:

"This will hurt other tribes from other provinces."

@Basict commented:

"This song hits hard... not those damn songs that are forced on the timeline for R100... I don't even hear what she is saying mare this song is fire."

@Chelsea_Venda said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have a hit!"

Check out the video below:

Makhadzi heartbroken over not receiving a SAMA nomination

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi got snubbed for a SAMA nomination and vented about her disappointment online. Mzansi singer Makhazi did not receive a nomination for a South African Music Award (SAMA) and is disappointed about the situation.

Makhadzi took to social media to let her followers know that she submitted everything that was required but maybe they didn't like her music.

"I submitted SAMAs nomination forms but unfortunately maybe I didn’t meet their requirements," she tweeted.

The SAMAs have released their nominations for all categories and Mzansi has been reacted to the news on social media. Makhadzi has had a good run so far and her fans are confused about why she wasn't even considered for a single award.

