Mzansi Showers Muso Makhadzi With Birthday Wishes on Occasion of 25th

Popular musician Makhadzi took to social media on Tuesday night to mark her 25th birthday

The muso was flooded with messages of good wishes as fans and admirers took the opportunity to heap everything of the best onto the Matorokisi record-maker

The shock of being snubbed by the SAMAs in May is clearly a thing of the past as Makhadzi takes to celebrating a quarter of a century of life

Popular Venda musician Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, celebrated her 25th birthday on Tuesday, 29 June. The sultry songstress, taking to Twitter last night, wished herself happy celebrations on the big occasion.

In recent months, the muso has been in the news for more reasons than one, as many would recall. Notably, admirers and supporters of her music expressed shock that she was snubbed by the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Venda muso Makhadzi celebrated her 25th birthday much to an outpouring of love and good wishes on social media on 29 June. Image: @MakhadziSA/ Twitter.

This was revealed on 19 May this year after the 27th SAMAs nominees list was devoid of Makhadzi's name. She is known for her songs Tshanda Vhuya and Matorokisi, with her album Kokovha a fan favourite last year.

The snub left many baffled as her music has been on high rotation on radio and at the top of DJs playlists across the country. Few will deny how her music made South Africans dance throughout the lockdown in 2020; her sound inspiring fans as she's remained true to her Limpopo roots.

Evidently taken aback by the developments, the singer took to her Twitter, at the time, to share with her followers that she had indeed submitted her work to the SAMAs.

"I did submit Samas nomination forms but, unfortunately, maybe I didn’t meet their requirements."

More than a month later, however, and Makhadzi seems to have moved on from the small setback as she blows the balloons and pops the champaign.

Social media users wish Makhadzi a sumptuous birthday

Mzansi social media users were generous in wishing Makhadzi a happy 25th birthday occasion on 29 June. There was no shortage of saucy and heartwarming messages as Briefly News takes a look at some of them below.

Master KG celebrates his 25th birthday and Mzansi sends some love

Master KG celebrated his 25th birthday at the start of February and Mzansi was sure to send their best wishes to the music producer.

Fans took to the comments section to write out messages of love and well-wishes to their fave as he celebrated his special day, Briefly News reported back then.

KG himself took to social media to share a post and mark the occasion as he took stock of how grateful he is to be seeing another birthday. Master KG's caption read:

"I'm celebrating 25 years of life today but most definitely, I wanna thank God for making me see this day. Happy birthday to myself ... Thank you, everyone, for supporting my talent."

