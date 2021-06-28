Natasha Thahane and Lorch: Mzansi 'Detectives' Investigate Dating Rumours

South African actress Natasha Thahane became a trending topic over the weekend after speculations rose that she is dating soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch

The rumours started after the pair were photographed in the same area, making it seem like they were on vacation together

Mzansi social media users did some digging and were able to come to their own conclusions

Natasha Thahane trended on social media on Sunday morning after she posted some saucy pictures while on vacation. She looked absolutely incredible in an itsy bitsy orange bikini.

Natasha Thahane trended on social media after Mzansi speculated on her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: @natasha_thahane

A short while later Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch shared photos in a similar location on his social media page, leading to speculation that the pair were actually together. Mzansi detectives began combing through the snaps in search of clues linking the pair.

One social media user @thbanijuju was able to point out that a reflection of the soccer player could be seen in the lenses of Thahane’s sunglasses.

@meshackbevula also picked up that the pair were wearing matching wristbands.

The speculation led to Lorch also trending on the social media platform. However, neither of the celebrities responded to the rumours, leaving Mzansi to make their own conclusions.

Natasha Thahane celebrates being a 1st-time homeowner

Meanwhile, Natasha Thahane has been busy getting her bread. Briefly News reported that the 26-year-old stunner took to social media recently to share her some good news.

The actress posted a snap of herself holding a huge key outside her new house. The hard-working media personality wrote:

“I’m officially a Home Owner. God is Faithful. Despite the evolving and unstable seasons that life brings, we are called to trust Him. He is a consistent provider and comforter. Thank You All for always supporting me."

Mzansi took to Natasha's comment section to congratulate her on buying a house at such a young age.

