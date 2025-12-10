Internationally acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee's foundation launched a Christmas food programme

The foundation announced the launch of Feed the Family, Share the Joy, a nationwide Christmas initiative

Fans were divided over requests for donations, with some saying the DJ could handle all finances by himself

DJ Black Coffee's foundation launched Christmas food drive. Image: Black Coffee

Source: Getty Images

DJ Black Coffee and his foundation have been working hard this year to raise funds for a Christmas food drive.

The announcement was made on X and fans in the comments section criticised the request for donations, saying that DJ Black Coffee has enough money to handle the costs himself.

Some fans still saw the good of the programme, and praised the DJ.

The DJ, who recently performed at a wedding in India, launched the Black Coffee Foundation in 2010.

See the food drive announcement in the post below:

Fans share their views

Fans in the comments section did not mince their words. One user, @Amor_kolota, kicked off the berating with the following comment:

"He has money. Why couldn't he do it all by himself and just invite people?"

Another user, @Eliz_abeth, observed:

"Have you noticed how the rich spend and hide their money through foundations?"

User, @The MlangaOak, had something else in mind. He commented:

"Can't he create jobs for South Africans with the money he generates from around the world? We're tired of handouts."

@Afr1kan_Child had a question. He asked:

"Is he really a billionaire? A billionaire that asks for donations to do charity, wow."

@KholoBlue wrote:

"He has money, though. He could give the whole country R1000 to buy groceries this festive season."

Not every commenter was negative. Some also shared their positive thoughts on the initiative. One user, @TheClanRetailSA said:

"Black Coffee has been doing this since 2015. People must be informed."

@Lala50 commended the DJ and wrote:

"He is doing an amazing job."

@TheoPhil_TRS said simply:

"Good initiative."

@Phezulwana offered to help, writing:

"I can help with the delivery especially in Eastern Cape."

@sponge2023 praised the DJ, writing:

"He's definitely the legend. Real grootman."

Black Coffee makes it rain cash

Black Coffee reportedly spent R8.3 million on a luxury sports car.

Entertainment news disseminator MDN News shared a photo of the musician's latest car on its X account on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

At the time, the DJ was already making news for purchasing a R157M mansion in one of Cape Town's most exclusive neighbourhoods, Clifton.

Black Coffee's new support system is his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez

Running a multi-million-dollar music empire and other ventures sure comes with a lot of sleepless nights for the DJ.

Coupling his already demanding business schedule with his charity work undoubtedly demands a serious support system.

Recently divorced, the DJ quickly made things public with his model girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez.

Reports online and the couple's own social media posts suggest that the DJ draws much support from Gonzalez.

Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez became more public with their relationship in 2025. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

Source: Instagram

The couple vibes together

DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend constantly give "couple goals" vibes online.

Briefly News previously reported on the couple's video singing along to a house song.

