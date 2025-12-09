Cassper Nyovest Reacts to His Old P Diddy Post as Fans Ask Him to Delete It: 'I Won’t Delete It.'
- South African rap mogul Cassper Nyovest reacted to his old post about American rapper P Diddy
- Cassper's old post admired P Diddy, with the South African star calling himself "young Diddy" at the time
- Social media users pressured Mufasa to delete it but the star said he would not
South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest recently reacted to his resurfaced 2014 X (then Twitter) post in which he expressly admired American rapper and record label owner Sean 'Diddy' Combs, professionally known as P Diddy.
In the quote tweet that Mufasa shared, he laughs at the suggestion that he should delete the tweet in question. But Mufasa made it categorically clear that he planned to keep it.
Also known as Don Billiato, the rapper who is still celebrating the success of his 'Fill Up' concert, said in part:
"Eleven years ago, none of us, including you idiots, knew what Diddy was doing."
Check out the full post on X below:
Fans share their thoughts
Users flooded the comments section with their varied opinions, with many trolling him for his new-found faith. One user, @VuyoVuko, made it clear:
"That’s because you’re a whole pastor but you move like you drank some of that baby oil."
@Sinazozo3 berated the rapper, writing:
"We are your fans. We are the ones who support your music yet you have the nerve to call us idiots? That's low of you, Cassper."
@2WAYZ_86 shared his thoughts:
"Even if we didn’t know, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t happening. And here you are dropping files that directly implicate you."
@theoutsid310 flipped the script, commenting:
"If you call them idiots for not knowing what Diddy was doing at the time, then what does that make you?"
@MatomeMathole4 observed:
"If you kept quiet some of us wouldn’t have known about this. You are on a rampage, self sabotage."
Another user, @Ju1es24, asked a question that suggested that Cassper has been to one of Diddy's parties. He wrote:
"What did you see at the party?"
Another question rolled in from @dmvgvzine:
"But now you know. So, do you still want to be Diddy?"
@Mojalefa_98 gave an analysis, saying:
"The mistake that most artists make is thinking they are bigger than their own fans. We have seen a lot of them fall. Don't make the same mistake. One mistake can cost you for life, 'young Diddy.'"
Cassper Nyovest faces fake Christian accusations
Recently, an X user posted a clip of Cassper Nyovest singing a gospel song containing the lyrics "Jesus is the Alpha and Omega," at his last Fill Up concert.
The clip caused a stir online, with user labelling him a fake Christian.
This is the sentiment that is echoed in the comments section of the post currently in question.
Replying to the negativity that targets his faith, and negativity in general, the Phuma Kimi hitmaker previously stated that he turned hate into motivation.
Cassper Nyovest thanks fans for their support
While some accuse him of disregarding his fans, Cassper Nyovest recently proved that he actually valued his fans.
Briefly News previously reported that the rapper posted a heartfelt message thanking his supporters.
