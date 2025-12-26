South African Celebrities Share Their 2025 Christmas Cards: From Dumi Mkokstad to Sorisha Naidoo
- Christmas family portraits dominated social media as South African celebrities closed off 2025 by sharing heartfelt festive moments with their followers
- Nonku Williams, Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau delighted fans with coordinated family photos, while Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo opted for a stylish denim-and-white Christmas look
- The Nzimandes and Sorisha Naidoo also posted warm holiday messages, celebrating faith, gratitude and togetherness with their loved ones
The South African entertainment industry experienced an eventful 2025, yet its stars remained grounded. As the year drew to a close, many shared elegant family portraits on social media to express gratitude and celebrate meaningful moments with their followers.
Briefly News takes a look at stars who shared their special Christmas moments with their fans and followers.
1. Nonku Williams shares cute pictures with her kids
Anyone who follows Nonku Williams knows the former Real Housewives of Durban star is big on family. The doting mom who always goes all out for her three children on special events like birthdays matched the energy this Christmas.
Taking to her Instagram page, the businesswoman, who recently debuted her new man, shared beautiful pictures with her three children. The star and her little ones rocked matching red pyjamas. She captioned the post:
"From mine to yours…Merry Christmas 🎄❤️"
2. Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau spend time with their family
At this point, Mzansi wants a reality TV show from Lasizwe Dambuza, Khanyi Mbau and their siblings. The family could easily take over the reality TV space if they ever decide to venture into the industry. Taking to his X page, the Awkward Dates host wished his fans well with two pictures of his family, including his sister Khanyi Mbau and her daughter Khanz. He wrote:
"From us as a family, we wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas."
3. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo in matching fits with their kids
Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo and her family ditched pyjamas this year and went for a casual denim and white shirts look. She said:
"May this Christmas remind us that hope was born for the world, light still overcomes darkness, and love remains our greatest calling. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas filled with peace, faith, and quiet joy. With love and blessings, The Kumalo Family ❤️"
4. The Nzimandes celebrate Christmas together
Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande and Dumi Mkokstad also showed off their beautiful family during the Christmas holidays. The media personality posted a post with Dumi Mkokstad and their three children, and wrote:
"Oh, what a season it has been. God has been so faithful to us! Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year 🤍🎄."
5. Sorisha and Uncle Viv celebrate Christmas
Reality television star Sorisha Naidoo, her billionaire husband Vivian Reddy and their two children kept it simple with black outfits this Christmas. The Real Housewives of Durban star penned a lengthy message that read:
"Wishing all our beautiful family, friends, and all South Africans across the world a very Merry Christmas."
Makazole Mapimpi's wife shares Christmas pictures
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi’s wife, Sasha de Souza, shared an array of beautiful Merry Christmas snaps as she spread festive cheer with her followers on Instagram.
The mother of one, who recently celebrated her son’s first birthday, posted a collage of images spanning Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, showcasing the joy of the season.
