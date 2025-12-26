Christmas family portraits dominated social media as South African celebrities closed off 2025 by sharing heartfelt festive moments with their followers

Nonku Williams, Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau delighted fans with coordinated family photos, while Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo opted for a stylish denim-and-white Christmas look

The Nzimandes and Sorisha Naidoo also posted warm holiday messages, celebrating faith, gratitude and togetherness with their loved ones

The South African entertainment industry experienced an eventful 2025, yet its stars remained grounded. As the year drew to a close, many shared elegant family portraits on social media to express gratitude and celebrate meaningful moments with their followers.

1. Nonku Williams shares cute pictures with her kids

Anyone who follows Nonku Williams knows the former Real Housewives of Durban star is big on family. The doting mom who always goes all out for her three children on special events like birthdays matched the energy this Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram page, the businesswoman, who recently debuted her new man, shared beautiful pictures with her three children. The star and her little ones rocked matching red pyjamas. She captioned the post:

"From mine to yours…Merry Christmas 🎄❤️"

2. Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau spend time with their family

At this point, Mzansi wants a reality TV show from Lasizwe Dambuza, Khanyi Mbau and their siblings. The family could easily take over the reality TV space if they ever decide to venture into the industry. Taking to his X page, the Awkward Dates host wished his fans well with two pictures of his family, including his sister Khanyi Mbau and her daughter Khanz. He wrote:

"From us as a family, we wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas."

3. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo in matching fits with their kids

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo and her family ditched pyjamas this year and went for a casual denim and white shirts look. She said:

"May this Christmas remind us that hope was born for the world, light still overcomes darkness, and love remains our greatest calling. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas filled with peace, faith, and quiet joy. With love and blessings, The Kumalo Family ❤️"

4. The Nzimandes celebrate Christmas together

Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande and Dumi Mkokstad also showed off their beautiful family during the Christmas holidays. The media personality posted a post with Dumi Mkokstad and their three children, and wrote:

"Oh, what a season it has been. God has been so faithful to us! Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year 🤍🎄."

5. Sorisha and Uncle Viv celebrate Christmas

Reality television star Sorisha Naidoo, her billionaire husband Vivian Reddy and their two children kept it simple with black outfits this Christmas. The Real Housewives of Durban star penned a lengthy message that read:

"Wishing all our beautiful family, friends, and all South Africans across the world a very Merry Christmas."

