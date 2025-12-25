Rugby World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi’s wife, Sasha de Souza, shared festive Christmas photos with her followers on Instagram

The posts shared by the WAG were personal moments and heartfelt reflections on the true meaning of Christmas

Fans and friends reacted with admiration, praising her beauty and festive spirit online

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi’s wife, Sasha de Souza, shared an array of beautiful Merry Christmas snaps as she spread festive cheer with her followers on Instagram.

Makazole Mapimpi is married to Sasha de Souza. Image: @swazisoil and @makazolemapimpi

The mother of one, who recently celebrated her son’s first birthday, posted a collage of images spanning Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, showcasing the joy of the season.

De Souza, who often shares glimpses of her life on social media, accompanied her first batch of pictures on 24 December with a heartfelt caption:

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The true meaning of Christmas. Christmas isn't about the noise, the gifts, or the rush. It's about God's love made visible, the gift of grace, and the reminder that we are never alone. It's about family holding each other closer, forgiving more freely, and choosing love even when it's hard. It's about gratitude for breath in our lungs, food on the table, lessons learned, and the strength to keep going. This season, I'm choosing faith over fear, love over comparison, and thankfulness over lack. May we remember why we celebrate and carry that light into every day after Christmas."

She concluded with a Bible verse:

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given.” - Isaiah 9:6.

On Christmas Day, de Souza shared another gallery of festive pictures with a simple, fitting caption: “Merry Christmas.”

Fans react to Sasha de Souza’s Christmas posts

Her posts were met with an outpouring of love from friends and followers:

@trevylution:

"Absolutely glowing like always. Merry Christmas, our Superwoman."

@bangz_M:

"Merry Christmas, gorgeous. May it be joyous for you and your family."

@hartman:

"Love this."

@lusander:

"Merry Christmas, Swazi."

@mandmk:

"Absolutely stunning."

@siyasa:

"Red hot."

@sine_mapimpi:

"I love you."

The Mapimpi family story

The Mapimpis have kept their marriage largely private. It was only revealed by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus in September 2024 that Mapimpi is married and a father.

Mapimpi’s life has been marked by tragedy. He lost his mother at 14, after his father had abandoned the family years earlier. His grandmother then became his primary caregiver. Five years later, his sister passed away from a brain illness, and his only brother reportedly died from an electric shock, according to RugbyPass.

The Springboks pose for a photo after the announcement of South Africa's squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Image: Christiaan Kotze

These devastating losses left Mapimpi without an immediate family. During the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, players were asked to provide pictures of their families for their jerseys. When Erasmus requested Mapimpi’s family photos, the winger could only provide a picture of himself, quietly explaining that he had nobody left. During that time, he relied on his teammates and friends as the family he knew.

Sasha de Souza wows fans

