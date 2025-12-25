A content creator shared his Zulu version of the classic Christmas song 'Jingle Bells'

The video showed him singing the festive tune with Zulu music playing in the background

Mzansi loved the creative remix and begged for a full Christmas album with more songs

A content creator has got South Africans excited about Christmas after sharing his unique take on a holiday classic. The video posted on his Instagram page @stop_and_sne on 23 December 2025 showed what Jingle Bells would sound like if it was Zulufied. The comedian, who regularly creates content where he zulufies songs and other things, shared the clip he created in his studio with the caption:

"Tag the person you wanna wish Merry Christmas for 2025."

The video started with the gentleman singing the Jingle Bells song in his own special way. Instead of the original version, he sang the lyrics in a way that sounded like it was created using Zulu themes. Zulu music played in the background as he performed the song in a Zulu style. He added a Zulu finish to the end of the song that had people impressed. The creative twist on the Christmas classic touched many viewers who appreciated seeing familiar festive music given a South African touch.

SA reacts to Christmas remix

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Zulufied song on TikToker @stop_and_sne's page:

@_michar wanted more content and said:

"We need the whole Christmas album, please ✨️🎊"

@syke_solodolo praised SA talent and wrote:

"South Africans are so flipping talented, this song must be a festive campaign next year…"

@neotjies loved his work:

"I just love your content. I believe you have so much fun making these videos. In 2026, I hope that live performance will come through. Trial it with 3 provinces and see- we will pitch up. In the meantime, Merry Christmas with clap and tap 🤣🤣❤️"

@khulekani had a message for Santa and joked:

"Dear @santa. If you want to stay for an extra day in South Africa after hearing this, we will absolutely understand. Thanks in advance. Merry Christmas. ❤️💚🤍"

@bennett24elaine was impressed and commented:

"You can actually groove to this 😂😂 Wow 🔥🔥."

@mella197 appreciated the version:

"I thoroughly enjoyed this version 👏👏👏."

@shingangedagreat saw business potential:

"Coca-Cola would pay millions for this rendition."

@charlton_planxie praised his creativity:

"Not even AI can beat this level of creativity in its purest form🔥🔥🔥."

@assarabiiey related to the sound and joked:

"Why did I just predict how the next note was gonna sound like😂😂OK, yes I'm Zulu 👏🔥."

@clarissalbennett had suggestions and added:

"Even me, put a bit of haaibos in there and a few yes wannas"s😂😂."

