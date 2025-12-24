South African popular Amapiano vocalist Samthing Soweto recently shared a heartfelt Christmas message to his fans

The star posted a video of himself delivering the message on his social media pages

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Samthing Soweto's sweet video

Samthing Soweto wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Image: @samthingsoweto

The festive season is upon us, and the popular Amapiano vocalist Samthing Soweto had a sweet message for all his fans just ahead of Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, 23 December 2025, the Touch Is Move: Good Morning hitmaker excitedly wished all his followers a Merry Christmas in advance and also mentioned in the clip he posted on his social media accounts that for those who will get to see the video before the celebratory day, they should enjoy it with their families.

Fans react to Samthing Soweto's video

Shortly after the star who dropped new music this year's video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Mqammy_Enhle said:

"Merry Christmas to you Samkelo, we love you too."

@AndreaSandra27 wrote:

"Hi. My favourite musician. Thank you, and A Merry Christmas to you too."

@Scott171807 commented:

"Just wish you would drop 1 or 2 music videos from the album. The storytelling there deserves to be translated into visuals man."

@KgabaTau responded:

"Merry Christmas, Samkelo. I’m sending this ngey’ 23. If you see it early, Merry Christmas in advance and if you read on the 25th, Merry Christmas."

@SS_BUTHELEZI replied:

"Merry Christmas, Samkelo. Please come to Durban next year. Please and thank you."

@Nelly_100312 stated:

"I also saw it 2 days before Christmas.. Thank You..Merry Christmas to you and yours @SamthingSoweto."

@NzwanoJ mentioned:

"Merry Christmas to you too, Samkelo! Keep working hard brother. Love your work man."

@Balabooom163871 wrote:

"Goodness me, what a humble voice and personality you have. God bless. Merry Christmas to you too."

@PhetogoPhetok responded:

"We love you and appreciate your music have a blessed Xmas."

@The_Qing1 replied:

"It’s still 2 days before Xmas where I’m at, and I just saw this video… And it’s my birthday, a birthday shoutout before my day ends would be noooiiice, it’s 17:30 right now."

@MbongeniTsh shared:

"This bro must swallow his pride, pick up the phone, and call Phori. We need new music from both of them, including Kabza."

Sam thanks fans before album release

In a previous report from Briefly News, Samthing Soweto appreciated his fans in a lengthy and touching social media post, which reads:

"Ngiyabonga to everyone who stood by me while I was quiet. Even when I stopped posting, you kept my name alive, making my song ideas trend like full releases. That gave me the courage to keep going. That gave me the courage to keep going."

"I’ve been moving around South Africa, working with many incredible people like Producer/Musician and @JohnLundun and my co-writer on this song, @AnzoNgubeni, to shape this and the album that follows."

