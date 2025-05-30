Samthing Soweto's much-anticipated album is set to drop this July, and fans are already buzzing after the release of its first track

The heartfelt single has made its official debut on streaming platforms, marking a powerful return to form for the soulful hitmaker

In a heartfelt post, he thanked fans for standing by him through tough times, reminding everyone why his presence in the music scene matters

The long wait is over. Samthing Soweto is returning to the music scene with a new album set for release in July.

News of his much-awaited project has since thrust him into top trends, with fans giving it a nod after he released the first offering from the new project.

Samthing Soweto during one of his booked gigs. Images: @samthingsoweto

Source: Twitter

Thanks to his huge social media following, the star often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

Samthing Soweto releases new track

Taking to social media, the muso thanked his fans for standing by him through the difficult times as he dropped a pre-release single titled ‘Deda.’

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The song is now available on streaming platforms, barely two years after leaking online.

The song first made headlines in 2023 but was never released.

Earlier this year, in March, it went viral again as fans tried to connect the dots about the star’s whereabouts, leading to its much-awaited release.

He has it that the overwhelming support gave him the courage to keep going, and he will always be grateful.

Taking it to social media, the star revealed that the song was now available on streaming platforms and shared big news about his first album in years.

Samthing Soweto posted on X formerly Twitter:

"Ngiyabonga to everyone who stood by me while I was quiet. Even when I stopped posting, you kept my name alive, making my song ideas trend like full releases.

That gave me the courage to keep going. That gave me the courage to keep going."

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

His latest release, Deda, has made headlines since it was released on several streaming platforms.

Inspired by the Nguni proverb “mabudede ubunyama buvele ukukhanya,” the song loosely translates to “Let the darkness retreat so the light may come.”

However, little is known if it is a poetic and poignant piece or if the star was referring to his woes over the years.

Samthing Soweto ends hiatus with a new album

The track paves the way to his much-awaited album after a five-year hiatus.

Touch is a Move, Good Morning is set to drop in July and is Samthing Soweto’s full project since 2020.

Samthing Soweto was spotted out and about. Image: @samthingsoweto

Source: Twitter

Taking it to social media, the star revealed that the song was now available on streaming platforms and shared big news about his first album in years.

With the news, he joins a host of South African stars who are set to drop new music.

A few weeks ago, DJ Zinhle revealed that she was dropping her much-awaited single ‘Sweet Guluva’ featuring Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva.

Amapiano sensation Kabza De Small, who has been teasing music for the longest time, also revealed that his new album will be released in June.

DJ Maphorisa linked to Samthing Soweto’s struggles

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was linked to Samthing Soweto’s woes.

The star’s career suffered after he opened up about exploitation in the music industry and dragged one of the biggest producers into the mix.

Source: Briefly News