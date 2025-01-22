Fan-favourite singer and songwiter Samthing Soweto celebrated his 37th birthday this week

The musician earned himself the title (iqanda leCountry) after being embroiled in a public spat with Amapiano music producer, DJ Maphorisa

Fans of the musician took to social media this week to wish a happy birthday and requested new music

Samthing Soweto responds to his birthday wishes. Images: Samthing Soweto

Source: Twitter

Talented singer and songwriter Samkelo Mdolomba, known as Samthing Soweto celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

The talented songwriter who trended on social media in 2024 when he was beefing with DJ Maphorisa turned 37 this week.

Mdolomba also topped social media trends after Maphorisa spoke on their royalties scandal, which left fans split.

Social media user @IceKream_Mag shared a photo of the artist on his birthday and wrote:

"Happy birthday to iqnada le country @samthingsoweto."

Mdolomba thanked the social media and his supporters for celebrating him on his special day. Fans of the musician also took to social media to wish him a lovely day.

South Africans wish musician happy birthday

@zizilishnonifyd wrote:

"Happy birthday, your face though. I hope it's just stress."

@SisiphoMatyolo4 replied:

"Now when are you going back in studio? We need new music from you."

@Soso_Makaluza wrote:

"Haibo why am I only finding out now ukba I’m sharing a birthday with the legend?"

@mboro00149683 replied:

"Happy birthday to Samthing Soweto I really like your voice."

@lln1982 said:

"You are blessed with a beautiful voice that heals. Continue blessing us with those vocals and happy birthday."

@PaulMunzhe replied:

"There’s a perfect song to use on an IG story for this day."

@Obelisk_lira said:

"Can we please have more music?"

Mzansi unhappy with his performance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Mzansi called out Samthing Soweto after watching a video of one of his performances.

The singer's seemingly half-hearted show left netizens convinced that he may not be serious about his career.

Social media claimed that the singer didn't respect his supporters, who paid top dollar to see him perform.

