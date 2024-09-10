Mzansi Unhappy With Samthing Soweto’s Live Performance Video: “I’m Definitely Getting a Refund”
- Mzansi called out Samthing Soweto after watching a video from one of his performances
- The singer's seemingly half-hearted show left netizens convinced that he may not be serious about his career
- Social media claimed that the singer didn't respect his supporters, who paid top dollar to see him perform
It looks like Samthing Soweto's performance rubbed some netizens off the wrong way, and they called him out.
Samthing Soweto performs at nightclub
In light of his drama with DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto has returned to the spotlight and is making the most of it.
The singer has been topping social media trends after Porry spoke on their royalties scandal, which left fans split between who to side with.
Recently, netizens unearthed an old video of Samthing Soweto's performance, in which he gave a show at a packed nightclub and had supporters singing along to his song.
Twitter (X) user HermaineM shared a video from the singer's performance:
Mzansi weighs in on Samthing Soweto's performance
Netizens weren't happy with Samthing Soweto's show, saying he wasted fans' time and money:
Bubu_njab_MBA recalled:
"I don't know if it's his personality or he's just arrogant. He did this at Idols and his excuse was that he's not used to big crowds, dancers and stage settings. But now it's clear that he's like this; he has pride."
DMN4ever said:
"I would need my ticket money back; this is nonsense! This boy must just stop making music. Bathong."
Thelumusa_Nkosi wrote:
"That time, you paid R500 for a ticket."
I_Know_Ball4K posted:
"I'm definitely getting a refund."
Lwazi_Songo responded:
"One thing about Samkelo, he’s not a performer shame."
Prince41285474 commented:
"That time you paid R500 to hear him sing for you, only for him to make you sing instead. Leave him to Maphorisa."
Samthing Soweto addresses DJ Maphorisa drama
In more Samthing Soweto updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer addressing his drama with DJ Maphorisa.
Samthing Soweto also opened up about the part he played, leaving Mzansi conflicted on who to side with.
