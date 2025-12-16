Nonku Williams couldn't help but show off her new man, Lungani Rammaledi, to the world

The reality TV personality appears to be head over heels in love and recently shared a new, cosy video with her boyfriend, flaunting their sweet relationship

Reactions to their relationship were a mix of praise and criticism, with many people raising questions about Nonku's new man and her controversial exes

Nonku Williams and her new boyfriend flaunted their relationship with a sweet video.

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Nonku Williams' new relationship is the talk of the town after she finally unmasked the new man in her life.

The former reality TV star, who featured in The Real Housewives of Durban as one of the show's longest-serving cast members, appears to be head over heels in love with her new partner, Lungani Rammaledi, whom she often flaunts online.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 15 December 2025, Nonku had followers swooning over her sweet romance after posting a video cosying up to her man.

The couple was seen sharing a quiet moment on a couch, focused on Rammaledi’s phone while Nonku rested her legs comfortably in his lap. The scene offered a rare glimpse into the slower side of their relationship.

While not much is known about Nonku's new bae, his Instagram page reveals that he's a deeply invested cattle farmer with a large herd and wide acres of land. Rammaledi also owns a large mansion, multiple vehicles, and he has a child of his own.

His Facebook profile reveals that he's the Director of Lungani Agricultural Holdings and Lungani Transport & Logistics.

While his dating history remains a mystery, only highlighting that "it's complicated" on his Facebook profile, Nonku’s life in the spotlight has offered fans a front-row seat to her personal affairs, including her often-controversial romantic journey.

Nonku Williams and her boyfriend, Lungani Rammaledi, enjoyed a sweet moment together.

Source: Instagram

Before her current partner, the star was in a relationship with her former fiancé, Dumisani Ndlazi, known as Rough Diamond, which resulted in a messy separation and legal brawl.

Also a divorcee, Nonku has opened up about her ex-husband and the physical and emotional trauma she experienced in their marriage.

She was also involved with the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane, with whom she shares a daughter, Nothile.

Having found a new lease on life, embracing her faith and investing in the things that matter most to her, it appears that Nonku's new love came at just the right time.

Online users raced to the comment section with varying reactions to her relationship, drawing a mix of praise and scepticism.

Watch Nonku Williams' video with her man below.

Mzansi reacts to Nonku Williams' relationship

Heart and love-struck emojis flooded the comment section as fans and followers admired Nonku's new life. Read their comments below.

Reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo said:

"Babe, I love this for you. Keep it safe."

lisabahle wrote:

"I pray that he has good intentions because as for Nonks, she loves loud, and it’s evident that she’s head over heels. May God be the centre of this one. Oh, Lord, I beg."

sthulisiwe admired:

"This is beautiful, Nonku."

ma_mncube_t posted:

"There's nothing more attractive than a strong, powerful, independent woman being in her full, cute, pink feminine self! That's the power right there! You are so cute and girly, and it looks soooo pretty."

yvonne_mpshe added:

"I love this for you."

Fans admired Nonku Williams and her man's newfound romance, while others criticised it.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others questioned the couple's relationship and speculated about Nonku's man.

Thuthukile29 judged Nonku Williams:

"My girl can’t stay single."

Tebogo_M21 wrote:

"Mmmh. We can only hope it doesn't end in tears."

AmIDaDrama was curious:

"Does SAPS know him?"

Tak_Tkk posted:

"One thing about Nonku Nonks, she stays having a whole gangster/ bad boy for a boyfriend."

LouisTzar wrote:

"Funny, just when a new series starts, and she is not included, she tries new content to stay relevant."

