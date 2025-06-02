Nonku Williams' daughter, Nothile Williams, moved Mzansi with a viral video of her singing a gospel song in church

Nonku Williams shared the touching clip on Instagram, praising her daughter’s spiritual growth before announcing she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Durban

Fans were emotional, applauding Nothile’s talent and resemblance to Sfiso while also praising Nonku’s parenting

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams and late South African gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane's daughter, Nothile Williams, is following in her father's footsteps. A video of the young woman singing in church left Mzansi emotional.

Nonku Williams and Sfiso Ncwane's daughter Nothile showed off her singing voice.

Nothile sings gospel song in church

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Nonku Williams' eldest daughter, Nothile, didn't just inherit her father's face; she also has his beautiful singing voice. Sfiso Ncwane is regarded as one of the greatest gospel singers in the country. He passed away in December 2016 due to kidney failure.

The controversial reality television star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, 1 June 2025, just before dropping the bombshell about not returning to The Real Housewives of Durban. She shared a video of her daughter singing in church. The doting mom wrote:

"The goodness of God radiates through my little worshipper! Teaching her the ways of the Lord is a privilege. ‘Start children off on the way they should go...’ (Proverbs 22:6) and watch His goodness unfold!”

Fans react to Nothile's singing video

Social media users shared heartfelt reactions to the post. Many noted how much Nothile resembled her late father, Sfiso Ncwane. Others praised Nonku Williams for raising her children in the church.

Nothile Williams is not the only one following in her late father's footsteps. Her half-brother Ngcweti Mak Ncwane has also been making a mark in the music industry. Mak made headlines when her mother, Ayanda Ncwane, officially handed him Sfiso's microphone as a sign to mark the beginning of his career.

@i_am_nobz_being_nobz said:

"Ohhh man🙌🙌🙌🙌Nonku u are blessed my sister."

@finest_wife wrote:

"She is her father’s daughter this one 🔥❤️❤️❤️"

@mrs_bee.u.tiful commented:

"Tjoooo @nonku_williams, this child is talented and we can’t wait see it unfold.🙌"

@sseseng53 wrote:

"There's nothing more beautiful like a child who seeks the face of God by themselves and knows how important it is to always be in his presence. As a mother I'm truly happy to see this most especially for a daughter child. Glory be to God 🙏🔥"

@tlangelanimogale said:

"Nonku this is her father's child,I'm so proud of you,you have raised her well."

@childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe noted:

"Oh this is beautiful to witness 🙌Nonku you are such an amazing mother ❤️🙌"

Fans have reacted to a video of Nonku Williams and Sfiso Ncwane's daughter Nothile Williams, singing in church.

Nonku Williams labelled a coward for leaving RHOD

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nonku Williams turned social media upside down with her unexpected announcement that she is exiting The Real Housewives of Durban and that she won't be attending the show's reunion.

As Williams made the announcement, an online user @GodmotherThe recently slammed the reality TV star and labelled her a coward for unexpectedly leaving the show. The netizen also claimed that the only reason behind Williams' exit is that she doesn't want to take accountability for some of the harsh words and actions she did during the latest season.

