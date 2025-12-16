Tyla is facing backlash for allegedly endorsing a controversial Twitter (X) post against Nicki Minaj

A handful of online users were certain that this would be the end of her career; however, the singer's hilarious reaction to the drama only made her fans love her even more

Social media was split with opposing views on the saga, as fans from all over the world commented on Tyla's alleged beef with Nicki

Tyla reacted to the backlash involving Nicki Minaj. Images: tyla/ Instagram, NICKIMINAJ/ Twitter

Just when you thought Tyla had moved on from clashing with American musicians and listeners, she's facing a new wave of backlash, this time, it's over an X post she interacted with.

The Water hitmaker is accused of endorsing a post calling for Nicki Minaj's retirement, highlighting the rapper's now-controversial public persona.

Published by the self-proclaimed queen of rap's fan page, fullfatcowsmilk on 14 December 2025, the user's heartbreak was evident in the tone of the post as they lamented the recent change in Nicki's behaviour through incidents that have tarnished her reputation.

"Keep that album. Delete social media and hide yourself from the public. Just go away and never come back. You’re done. It’s done. You are too mentally insane to be in the public eye anymore. It was a good run. You accomplished a lot, revived an entire genre, but it’s over now."

This comes after Nicki had engaged in several concurrent feuds, including her beef with Meagan Thee Stallion, her years-long feud with Cardi B, as well as her unexpected comments about Jay-Z.

Tyla was caught having retweeted the post and was immediately accused of being a hater. And considering her surprisingly close relationship with Cardi B, many people believed that her repost, though now removed, was a subtle yet direct endorsement of Nicki Minaj's longtime rival.

While Nicki has yet to address the backlash, Tyla shared a post implying that the repost was a mistake while quoting Nobody's Perfect by Hannah Montana.

"In trouble on the net again. #everybodymakesmistakes #everybodyhasthosedays #hacked"

Tyla claims she was hacked after her Twitter (X) page shared a post calling for Nicki Minaj to retire. Images: tyla/ Instagram, NICKIMINAJ/ Twitter

Her humorous reaction, which garnered over 248,000 likes on Instagram, sparked mixed reactions from the online community.

See Tyla's reaction below.

Social media reacts to Tyla's "mistake"

Fans admired Tyla's humour.

grandekordei said:

"She’s so funny because she really doesn't care."

McFrankoSA prasset Tyla:

"A true South African icon. Nelson Mandela would be so proud. This is what he signed up for. Tyla for the presidency."

JAMnit_JAM joked:

"Gonna go drink some water to stand in solidarity with Tyla."

Online users weighed in on Tyla's apparent beef with Nicki Minaj. Image: tyla

Meanwhile, others criticised the singer.

biggcole_ said:

"Y'all do realise she has one good mainstream song, that’s it, and she thinks she’s on Nicki's level. It's wild."

denoyagel1 defended Nicki Minaj:

"Minaj is far too wise and intelligent to be mentally unstable. A woman who speaks up for the weak and uses her platform to empower others clearly has clarity of mind and purpose. Attacking her like this is completely unfair."

Skykvng01 wrote:

"Reposting it is louder than saying it. That’s not shade, that’s choosing a side and once you do that on the internet, don’t act surprised when the internet responds accordingly."

