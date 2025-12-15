An old Twitter (X) post of AKA savagely roasting Cassper Nyovest resurfaced online

At the height of their feud, the late rapper boldly took a picture of his then-rival at an event while calling out his hypocrisy

Online users debated over the post, weighing in on the men's years-long beef and highlighting how it ended

The age-old feud between AKA and Cassper Nyovest was revived after an old post by the late rapper surfaced on social media.

Over two years since his assassination, the Congratulate hitmaker's X posts continue to stand the test of time. And on 13 December 2025, a user by the handle @yungv3t posted a tweet by the rapper criticising his rival.

At the height of their beef in 2015, the men attended the South African Hip Hop Awards, where instead of finally squaring off, Cassper decided to play it cool and ignore the drama. Unfortunately for him, AKA was ready for the smoke.

Sitting just a couple of rows from each other, tensions were high, and AKA, who sat behind his rival, was not afraid to flash a photo of Mufasa to criticise him on X.

"They talk about you all year, then can't say a word to you when they are two seats away."

Not only that, but the late rapper could also be seen in several leaked videos hurling insults at Cassper and challenging him to confront him.

Still, though it all, the Gusheshe hitmaker kept a level head and focused on the event, which later awarded him and his rival for their contributions to the local hip hop industry.

While the beef never truly ended between the two, it inspired several diss tracks, including AKA's Composure. In 2022, Supa Mega challenged Mufasa again at an event, where he performed the song to him and raised questions about whether Cassper would retaliate.

Reacting to the unearthed photo, online users admired AKA's boldness while debating over the men's feud.

See AKA's post and footage from the event below.

Online users debate over AKA's post

Fans weighed in on the men's beef and behaviour from the historic night. Read some of their comments below.

KINGNEXDOOR reminisced:

"I miss waking up in the morning with Mega’s tweets causing chaos on Twitter! I had him on notifications."

RelatedNastyC laughed:

"Menace to society! Bro was the 50 Cent of SA HIP-HOP."

Nkosi_nathi17 said:

"Flashlight on, Cass wearing a watermelon t-shirt. They didn't even block each other, yet kept beefing."

T_Rock_87213 wrote:

"Imagine the things AKA would be saying if he were alive in this podcast era?"

wandile_tevin added:

"Twitter was a mess when this happened."

OutlawAtis joked:

"Cass saw the flash hit him and didn’t turn back. Forbes was a problem, man."

Cassper Nyovest accuses AKA of plagiarism

