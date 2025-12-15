The cousin of the Australian resident who tackled and disarmed a terrorist during the Bondi Beach attack gave an update on the man currently in hospital

The clip was shared on X, detailing that the hero sustained injuries during his brave act and attracting a significant amount of comments from moved viewers

Social media users celebrated the man's survival and bravery, though many debated whether revealing his identity could put him at risk

The cousin of the heroic Australian man, who risked his life to stop a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, has provided an update on his condition following the terrifying incident.

The interview footage was shared on X by @RyanRozbiani, garnering millions of views, with hundreds of comments praising the man’s courage and sending him well-wishes.

The cousin revealed that the hero was shot in his arm and his hand after he jumped at the terrorist who was opening fire on beachgoers. The man, who single-handedly overpowered the attacker and seized his rifle, was rushed to the hospital immediately. The cousin confirmed that they were told he was still in the operating room.

Bondi Beach hero survives gunshots

Despite the severe injuries, the cousin, in X user @RyanRozbiani's video, shared the positive news that doctors confirmed the hero was okay and that the family would be allowed to see him after a two-hour wait. Feeling immense pride, the cousin acknowledged Ahmed's bravery, hailing him as a hero and calling him lucky to be alive.

SA reacts to the hero’s update

The clip garnered 2.9M views and over 200 comments from social media users who mostly agreed that the man was a legend. While many sent out prayers for a speedy recovery, others debated the public disclosure of his identity, warning that it could put him at risk of being looked for by the gunmen's supporters. Some viewers, however, felt the media spotlight was incorrectly focused on the attackers rather than the man who saved many lives.

User @mikeriley591151 shared:

"He is the definition of a hero."

User @99vs1_ said:

"A hero indeed."

User @BtcBlackthorne commented:

"Wild that the algorithm hides the hero and amplifies the killer. Say his name loudly: Ahmed al Ahmed."

User @KKLim3333 shared:

"Not wise to review his identity. Fanatic supporters of the two gunmen and their ideology might look for him."

User @nanCpillowC added:

"That took an insane amount of courage and control, hats off to this gentleman."

User @Valdow18 commented:

"Two shots? Oh my! I'm praying for him! And all the victims."

