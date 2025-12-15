Andile Mpisane recently celebrated his wife Tamia's birthday with a heartfelt message on social media

The musician/ soccer player posted a touching letter dedicated to the mother of his kids, expressing his love and deep admiration for her

This was followed by heartfelt messages from the online community as fans and peers celebrated Tamia's special day

It's a special day in the Mpisane household as Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia, celebrates her special day.

The content creator and mother of two turned 29 years old on 13 December and received another special birthday tribute from her proud husband on his Instagram page, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to her for sticking by him through life's challenges.

"I want to thank you for everything you do for me; standing beside me on the good and the bad days, your love and support mean everything to me."

As a token of his appreciation, the musician-turned-footballer vowed to shower his bride with all her heart's desires.

"Thank you for being everything that I’m not. I will make sure to give you the world, and I really wish you get everything your heart desires."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple in matching all-black outfits, a picture taken earlier in their marriage.

Married in a low-key ceremony in 2021, Tamia is five years her husband's senior and shares two children with him. The former Royal AM player also has two kids with his former girlfriend, Sithelo Shozi.

Reacting to Andile's post, which garnered over 48,000 likes from followers, including his wife, fans and peers collectively celebrated Tamia's birthday.

See Andile Mpisane's post below.

Social media reacts to Tamia Mpisane's birthday

Andile Mpisane's fans and peers gathered in the comment section with heartfelt birthday tributes to his wife, even Kabza De Small, who recently hinted at a collaboration with Andile, sent a peace sign honouring Tamia's special day. Read some of their messages below.

pearl_nikolic said:

"Iconic! Happy birthday, hun. We are all so proud of you."

lungile_is_african joked:

"Ai Andile, where do you expect us to go if you plan on giving her the world? Are we also expected to buy something for her?"

_earthangelm gushed over Tamia Mpisane:

"Beautiful message. Happy birthday, makoti omuhle."

khanyoe_riri said:

"Happy birthday, Tam Tam (in your mom’s voice)."

zamafipaza posted:

"Birthday tribute by hubby cutting on my core. Happy Birthday, Mia."

ncediwe_gumede added:

"Ahhh, the gorgeous Mrs Mpisane. May God continue to bless this union."

Meanwhile, others revisited the unverified allegations of infidelity levelled against Andile by Musa Khawula.

The gossipmonger suggested that Mpisane had been seeing an unknown woman named Bukisa Luthuli for two years, according to his Twitter (X) post from 7 November 2025, and allegedly gave birth to their first child together.

rob_ngema said:

"I can tell from this message that you had been hurting her."

bella.nouvo wrote:

"We saw the allegations."

zee_luu1 posted:

"Writing this only after being accused of everything you’ve been allegedly doing to her. Anyway, sharp."

