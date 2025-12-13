Chris Ocean, who grows businesses through BPO, went to a petrol station and showed what it cost him to fill his Ferrari 488 Spider's tank

The 21-year-old told the online community that they should see his journey to success as motivation

Internet users gathered in the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the multi-million-rand vehicle

A young man showed what it cost him to fill up his Ferrari 488 Spider. Images: @chrisbpo

A 21-year-old man, Chris Ocean, showed off his superb 3.9l Ferrari 488 Spider at a local garage and wondered how much it would cost him to fill up the tank. His supercar dazzled some social media users, who expressed their thoughts.

The businessman, who creates content documenting his journey from being an orphan to owning a Porsche, posted his video on 12 December, 2025. He told people online that he had 2km left before arriving at the petrol station with his roughly R6 million car.

"I say it's going to be like R1 500 to fill her up. It's my first time filling her up."

His guess was close to the actual cost, as the total read R1 137.

He then said to the camera:

"Use this as motivation. I was in an orphanage, and there's absolutely no excuse or reason for you not to lock in and accomplish all your dreams."

Ferrari 488 Spider's fill-up sparks conversation

Hundreds of people on the internet flocked to the comment section. Some social media users were in awe of the vehicle, while others praised the young man for his hustle.

The cost of the fuel stunned a few people. Image: Carlos Barquero

@ghost_ridder_1, seemingly a fan of Chris' lifestyle, shared under the post:

"My guy, please put me on what you are doing. Make me your right-hand man, my guy."

@helendprz shared their opinion in the comment section:

"What does the engine size have to do with the amount of fuel being thrown in? It all depends on the fuel tank size, not the engine size."

@bl00dn1nja told the online community:

"Shame, many cars that are worth less than a R1 million have bigger tanks and cost more to fill up than this car."

@samirkamdar1 wondered about the vehicle:

"How much did the insurance cost you, bro, and are you limited on mileage per month with the insurance?"

@shereen.nucerito wrote to Chris:

"Super proud of you, young man. What I love about you is that you are so humble about your car. God bless you with many more."

@mabois7, who saw some individuals being negative, commented:

"People in the comments need to stop. This is just a young man in awe of what he had accomplished in life. Give him a break."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Chris' account below:

