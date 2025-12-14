“It Looks So Good”: Mercedes-Benz Driver Adds 6 000 Christmas Lights to His Car

An Australian man showcased the process of adding a string of 6 000 Christmas lights to his Mercedes-Benz

The young driver revealed how he got the lights to light up without a plug and shared how long it took him

Social media users had questions about the colour tape he used and whether he would get into trouble with the authorities

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young man added thousands of Christmas lights to his vehicle. Images: @lachlan_guagliardo / Instagram, @lachlan_guagliardo / TikTok

Source: UGC

Lachlan Guagliardo from Darwin, Australia, gave his Mercedes-Benz a holiday feel when he added at least 6 000 Christmas lights to the exterior of his car. It left many people to wonder whether it would get him in trouble with the law.

The young car owner posted the TikTok video showing himself adding the lights during the day and using masking tape, also known as painter's tape, to stick them to the car. He shared in the comment section that it took him roughly 20 hours to complete, excluding the installation of the box light and a walk with his dog.

When asked what he used to make the lights work, the determined driver explained that there was an inverter connected to a battery.

He also excitedly added in his caption:

"I've been wanting to do this for so long, and it looks so good!"

Internet responds to lit-up vehicle

The young man's post attracted thousands of social media users to the comment section. There, people wondered whether what Lachlan had done was legal in Australia, while others asked why he didn't use black tape. Lachlan and a few others explained that black tape would damage the paint on his car, as it would have been too sticky.

Lachlan's car wasn't the only one covered in Christmas lights. Images: @lachlan_guagliardo

Source: Instagram

@jaydenfoster98 said to the public:

"I don't think enough people are appreciating the time and effort this guy has gone into making his car shine at night, and for anyone with kids driving around at night, enjoy it."

@flashboyedu01 added hope in the comment section, writing:

"My wish is to be blessed with that car. I don't know how it'll happen, but for sure I'm having that car in my life."

Tired of seeing people complain about the tape used, @seejolee wrote:

"Guys, he used the blue tape because it is literally the best option not to ruin paint, which is why it’s called painter's tape. I’m sure he would have used black if there was an option that wouldn’t potentially damage his car."

@whose.dat.gurl asked with a chuckle:

"Can you do an after-Christmas video once you take the tape off? I want to laugh."

@the_comment10, who loved the look of the vehicle, remarked:

"The car is like a night sky with many stars."

@danieljallen wondered in the comment section:

"Why are so many hating on the tape and not just appreciating the actual results? The car will be fine."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Lachlan's account below:

3 Other stories about vehicle modifications

In another article, Briefly News reported that a creative car owner transformed his Nissan bakkie into a convertible, turning heads in a township.

reported that a creative car owner transformed his Nissan bakkie into a convertible, turning heads in a township. A man shared a video of a hilariously modified car, showcasing how it had eyelashes installed on its front lights.

A Cape Town-based musician surprised his friend by pulling up in his lowered Volkswagen Golf, causing them to jump with pure excitement.

Source: Briefly News