Video Captures Hilariously Modified Car, Netizens Laugh: “Not I’m a Barbie Girl”
- A gentleman came across a hilariously modified car and couldn't help but take a video of it
- The small vehicle had eyelashes installed on its front lights, making it look sassy
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A gentleman took to his TikTok account to show his followers a kind that he came across. Netizens are in stitches.
In a video uploaded by @toxiickicks, the man is walking in a parking lot when he comes across a small white vehicle that was hilariously modified. The TikTok user couldn't help but take a video.
The owner installed eyelashes on their car, lol. The TikTok user laughed, saying he didn't want a ride that looked like a Barbie girl. He even posed a question, asking who modifies cars like that.
Man records funny modified car
Watch the hilarious video below:
Netizens laugh at the modified car
The video raked over 26k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@sandyyy commented:
"Not I’m a Barbie girl 😭😭😭."
@Thabiso Matlhoko joked:
"Did you really have to sing barbie girl song mar 😂😂😂."
@_Thembss laughed:
"Why do I find this cute 😭😂😂."
@Titus was entertained:
"Looks cute and I would name it Nthabiseng.😂😂😂."
@Thabis_02/06 shared:
"I saw one mo Rustenberg and it was driven by a man 😫."
@Kamo wrote:
"Life is too short to be driving a boring car😂😂."
@P I N K Y 🌻 expressed:
"This car is slayiing more than me 😂."
@June commented:
"I'm dying to see the owner😂😂😭😭😂."
@reitujumbi shared:
"Smokey was found shaking."
@Remo said:
"This is what you do if you don't want any males driving your car😂😂😂."
Man turns container into 2-bedroom flat
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who imported a container and turned it into a two-bedroom flat.
A man, Zackary South, has shown people the alternative route they can take to own a home without having to lay blocks and use cement. In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Zackary revealed he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com