A gentleman took to his TikTok account to show his followers a kind that he came across. Netizens are in stitches.

In a video uploaded by @toxiickicks, the man is walking in a parking lot when he comes across a small white vehicle that was hilariously modified. The TikTok user couldn't help but take a video.

The owner installed eyelashes on their car, lol. The TikTok user laughed, saying he didn't want a ride that looked like a Barbie girl. He even posed a question, asking who modifies cars like that.

Man records funny modified car

Watch the hilarious video below:

Netizens laugh at the modified car

The video raked over 26k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@sandyyy commented:

"Not I’m a Barbie girl 😭😭😭."

@Thabiso Matlhoko joked:

"Did you really have to sing barbie girl song mar 😂😂😂."

@_Thembss laughed:

"Why do I find this cute 😭😂😂."

@Titus was entertained:

"Looks cute and I would name it Nthabiseng.😂😂😂."

@Thabis_02/06 shared:

"I saw one mo Rustenberg and it was driven by a man 😫."

@Kamo wrote:

"Life is too short to be driving a boring car😂😂."

@P I N K Y 🌻 expressed:

"This car is slayiing more than me 😂."

@June commented:

"I'm dying to see the owner😂😂😭😭😂."

@reitujumbi shared:

"Smokey was found shaking."

@Remo said:

"This is what you do if you don't want any males driving your car😂😂😂."

