A funny mother hilariously pretended to be an award-winning Opera singer while her child was crying

The unserious mom was in sync with her bundle of joy who hilariously cried for nothing

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

An unserious parent pretended to be an Opera singer while her baby cried. Images: @katlikhanye0

The new generation of parents is unserious. A mother hilariously played around while her kiddo was crying.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @katlikhanye0, the mother is in the kitchen with her toddler. The young one is crying. It was not clear what she was crying for but her mom decided to make a joke out of her crying.

The funny parent, pretended to be an Opera singer while the bundle of joy cried. She was in sync with her cry. The young one was confused at what her unserious mother was doing, lol.

Woman jokes as her toddler cries

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laugh at the unserious generation of parents

The video gained over 200k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@palesamakhalemele5 wrote:

"This generation of parents ?? Top tier ngwanaka 😂❤️."

@Mummies daughter could relate:

"Funny part is that I can relate😔😭😭😭."

@Mzibhana 😎 was entertained:

"The ending deserves an award 🤣."

@olivec055 said:

"Yesss wena gurl 😂 let’s cry together😂So comforting to know I am not the only mother who does this 🤣🤣 I also roll on the floor when she starts rolling."

@Yellow.mp4 stanned:

"This emotion, the suspense, what a masterpiece! 😭😭😭"

@RiRiSoko♥️ wondered:

"Why are we like this."

@user686425165761 found a plan:

"😂😂😂I'm definitely going to try that because wow my son does that a lot."

@Tarryn Lewis laughed:

"Me as a mother fr😂."

