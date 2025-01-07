A mother's day out turned into an unexpected adventure when her 9-year-old son got stuck midway through a zipline experience, with the brave young boy keeping his cool

The content creator @lelonkadi captured the nerve-wracking moment on video, showing how staff professionally handled the situation by rescuing her son from his suspended position

Social media users praised both mother and son for staying calm during the ordeal, with some sharing their own similar experiences while others joked about how they would have reacted

A woman posted a video of her 9-year-old son getting stuck on a zipline. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @lelonkadi

Home chef and content creator @lelonkadi had Mzansi holding their breath when she shared a video of her son's zipline adventure taking an unexpected turn. The 9-year-old found himself suspended midway through the ride.

Professional rescue in action

The footage shows the worried mom approaching the zipline operator to find out what happened. After being informed about the rescue plan, she returned to update her family.

The professional team quickly sprung into action, helping the young boy complete his ride safely.

Safety first when ziplining

Ziplining is an exciting activity where you glide down a cable using a pulley while wearing safety gear. If you ever get stuck, it’s important to stay calm and wait for the trained staff to assist you.

Modern ziplines are designed with safety in mind, and zipliners should make sure to pay attention to the safety briefing and follow the instructions for a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@reanetserheemotia joked:

"Poverty has saved me from a lot of things shem... 😂"

@Star confirmed:

"I was there, he handled it well 👌🏾 Super chilled."

@Mokgethwa_Jostina admitted:

"As a mother, I would have cried on his behalf😭😂😂"

@Marie-Louise shared:

"I once got stuck midway on Phalaborwa sefapano zipline. I was not aware that I got stuck I thought it was intended for me to see lions below on the ground."

@Thato_Phasha🇿🇦 praised:

"😂We should also speak about how brave and calm you are. I know some mothers would've screamed and cried."

@Mama_Hlatse✨ laughed:

"Why did it stop with my boy there? Weight, ke waite? The panic in your calmness 🤣🤣🤣"

@_wildflower8 confessed:

"I was gonna scream "Umntaaaaaaanam" 🤣🤣idrama bendizoyenza."

@Bontle_Ba_Afrika admitted:

"I would start praying in tongues 🤞"

