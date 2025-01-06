A mesmerizing video captured by @altabritzfroneman shows kitesurfers taking advantage of perfect wind conditions at Blouberg Strand as the sun sets in Cape Town

The stunning footage reveals dozens of colourful kites dotting the evening sky at 7 PM, with perfect wind conditions drawing crowds of enthusiasts to the popular spot

The spectacle demonstrates why Cape Town's beaches are world-renowned for kitesurfing, with the video showing perfect late-day conditions that keep water sports enthusiasts active

A man posted a video of Cape Town residents kite surfing at seven pm on the beach. His video went viral on TikTok. Images: @altabritzfroneman

Source: TikTok

The breathtaking scene captured by content creator @altabritzfroneman at Blouberg Strand shows kitesurfers making the most of Cape Town's famous afternoon winds.

With the sun still high at 7 PM, the conditions appeared perfect for the extreme sport, as dozens of colourful kites danced across the sky.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cape Town's kitesurfing culture

Kitesurfing has soared in popularity in Cape Town, especially along the scenic Atlantic Seaboard. This thrilling water sport blends wakeboarding, windsurfing, and paragliding, as riders harness the power of large kites to glide across the waves on custom boards.

Cape Town’s consistent winds and expansive beaches create ideal conditions, making it a top destination for kitesurfing. The city draws local enthusiasts and international visitors, all who are eager to experience some of the world’s best spots for this exhilarating sport.

Mzansi reacts to water sports scene

The impressive display sparked various reactions from viewers:

@Dark horse warned:

"Those people who came here to Cape Town to swim 🏊‍♂️you see this is what you do here in Blouberg strand, you don't swim here, you will drown 🤣😂"

@shaan wondered:

"How do they not get entangled🤣🤣🤣"

@NorahNDR reminisced:

"Ahhh I miss this. Used to see it every day on my ride back from Cape Town to Tableview on my way home from work."

@EngelaH14 noted:

"20:24 pm in Jacob'sbaai and it's not dark yet, our Cape Town weather is out of this world."

@Mila joked:

"Feels like a 'How I Met Your Mother' opportunity. Like 'Oh, so our lines got tangled, and we had to dodge other kitesurfers and smack a Great White with our boards on our way back to shore...'"

More beach stories

Beachgoers in formal clothes sparked laughter as they were spotted having an impromptu matric dance photoshoot.

A grandson's heartwarming beach outing with his gogo touched Mzansi's heart.

Controversy arose over the City of Cape Town's claims about beach water quality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News