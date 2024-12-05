“Beach Babes”: Mzansi Loves Video of 3 Grannies Catching Waves

A local TikTok user shared a video of three older women surfing waves in Stilbaai, Western Cape

The grannies eagerly waited for the waves to reach them before hopping onto their surfboards

A few social media users took to the viral post's comment section to express their positivity

Online users loved the clip of grannies surfing. Images: @dieannamens / TikTok, dragana991 / Getty Images

Source: UGC

With its refreshing waves and sunshine, the beach is a playground for all ages, proving that fun in the sun knows no boundaries. When three spirited grandmothers grabbed their surfboards and headed to the shore, their lively adventure captured hearts.

Mzansi grandmas in the sea

Now that we have entered the last month of the year, many find time to spend their days at the beach and ride huge waves, impressing many. While the waves weren't massive, three women donning their silver strands got together for a splash in the water.

TikTok user Anna Mens, who uses the handle @dieannamens on the popular social media platform, shared a clip of the adventurous older women having the time of their lives catching the waves in Stilbaai, Western Cape.

Take a look at the surfers in the video below:

Mzansi loves 3 grannies at the beach

Several people tagged their friends in the comment section, hoping it would be them in the future, while others shared adoring messages about the three grandmas having fun in the Stilbaai sun.

@xoxo.ar1fah_, who loved the video, wrote in the comments:

"Beach babes."

@xoxo.ar1fah_ shared with the local online community:

"My grandma and her friends do this."

Familiar with the women in the clip, an excited @michelle_brandd told app users:

"We were literally there surfing next to them!"

@dihnbaileyauthor, who wanted to join, said:

"Count me in."

@official_jords_ added in the comment section:

"I guess I'll see you in Stilbaai."

3 other stories of fun-loving grannies

A granny dancing in church with flour on her head amused many South African online viewers.

An adorable gogo pranked her grandson in an entertaining video. Boy, he didn't see that coming!

A grandmother got her wigs rated, sparking laughter among social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News