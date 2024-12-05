A company shared a video of some of its workers digging a six-by-three-metre hole for a swimming pool

The clip showed the men's progress as they hacked away at the ground for their unknown clients

While some social media users thought machines could have done the job, others defended the men

Certain jobs require manual labour to accomplish tasks that machines cannot handle effectively. In one instance, workers had to dig a hole for a pool, sparking a debate over the necessity and methods of such an undertaking.

Digging space for a pool

With the December sun shining away, a company offering swimming pools and other renovations took to its TikTok account (@bldevelopmentprojectsand) to proudly show the current project they were busy with.

The video showed a group of workers using the necessary tools to make a hole in the ground for the six-by-three-metre swimming pool the clients wanted.

The men hacked away, showing the progress the company recorded.

Watch the video below:

SA has mixed responses about workers

Hundreds of social media users flooded the post's comment section with their thoughts about the hard workers putting their all into digging a hole for a pool. After all, it was no easy task, like one girl constructing a pool for a doll.

Some felt sorry for the men, while others noted it was their job to put in such labour.

@melanie_2758 wrote under the post:

"I don't know why this makes me sad."

@motlalepula419 said to the online community:

"Ja, ne. We suffer for bread. God, please remember us."

@mo_southafrica stated in the comment section:

"A mini excavator would have done the job in a fraction of the time and been a cheaper solution, but we are creating jobs."

@ronnyram37 told app users:

"If the owner gets a machine to dig, these workers have no job. This is their job. The world will always have labourers like these, just like the workers who clean toilets. Remember that."

@thegoodkaren_0g added in the comment section:

"This video takes me back to Apartheid. I don't know why."

@2hot4gp pointed out:

"That's hard work right there, especially in this heatwave."

@georgina.jarviss said to the public:

"The level of respect I have for people who are working this hard is utterly indescribable."

