“Inspiring Other Ladies”: SA Praises Young Woman Installing PVC Ceiling in Video

A young woman shared a TikTok video of herself trying to install a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) ceiling

The popular plastic material is one of the oldest and most popular thermoplastic polymers

While some social media users applauded the woman's efforts, others provided constructive criticism

A young Mzansi woman received praise after trying to install a PVC ceiling. Images: Augustine Hlongwane

Source: Facebook

In many societies, construction work is often stereotyped as a domain for men, while women are expected to focus on indoor responsibilities. Challenging this norm, a woman shared her experience helping with a home installation, earning praise for her determination.

Woman installs PVC ceiling

TikTok user Manapo Hlongwane, who uses the handle @augustine.hlongwa, shared a video of herself helping install a PVC ceiling, showing that no job is too big for a woman. After all, it is not like a woman owning a construction company is something unheard of.

Watch the video below:

What is PVC?

According to Plastics | SA, a company representing all sectors of the South African plastics industry, PVC (or polyvinyl chloride) is one of the world's oldest and most popular thermoplastic polymers. It comes in three forms: rigid, flexible, and liquid.

Rigid PVC is commonly used in irrigation and construction sectors, while flexible PVC is common in the medical and clothing industries.

SA reacts to PVC ceiling installation

A few members of the online community felt the woman inspired them, just as one woman did when she built rental rooms at the young age of 20.

Others also shared tips about how the determined builder could better knock the nails into the wood.

@thapelo2370 wrote in the comments:

"People that are supposed to trend. It's you guys who are inspiring other ladies."

@refiloe_matshaba told social media users:

"This is so me. I don't pay unless I fail after trying. Nice one."

@baby_pringlee applauded the woman and said:

"Big ups to you. I can't even hang curtains because of laziness."

@tatendamtengi shared in the comments:

"With lots of practice, you will be perfect. Keep working hard."

@bongie2764 said to Manapo:

"We are supporting you, my sister. Nice job."

@matumejoseph advised in the comment section:

"If you hold the hammer right at the end, it gives you more power and control of the nail. I like women who use their hands."

Woman builds house with low salary

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who shared how she built her house within a year with a salary of R4,900.

Internet users, inspired by the woman's achievements, shared their experiences building houses, while others expressed disbelief at how quickly the woman completed her project.

Source: Briefly News