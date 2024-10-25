A bubbly and lovely grandmother played with her grandson and adorably pulled a funny prank on him

The elderly woman made the young man look inside a bottle full of water before splashing the water on his face

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the grandmother and grandson bond

A playful grandma pulled a joke on her grandson. Images: @phumlanigumede06

Source: TikTok

A video of an elderly woman pulling a prank on her grandson has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @phumlanigumede06, the young man and his grandmother are seen standing next to an ironing board. On top of it, there is a bottle of water.

The grandmother pretended to be showing her grandson something. As the young man got his face closer to the bottle and the gogo hilariously squeezed it causing the water to splash on the young man's face.

Gogo pulls prank on grandson

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the gogo and grandson

The video gained over 380k views, with many online users loving the granny's relationship with her grandson.

@Snothando mtshali♥️ commented:

"Ugogo Muhle 🥰she reminds me of my late grandma." (Gogo is beautiful)

@user7899351965425 laughed:

"Yoh i ws not expecting that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@temtem said:

"I'm interpreting this act deep and different. maybe it's because I did history and literature. boy you are free and pure."

@Ogeezy ThepianoKing adored:

"Broe God will forever bless you 🥰🥰."

@olga_m045💞 was entertained:

"I was not expecting this 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@fifie loved:

"😂😂 I like the bond ❤️😂😂eninayo namkhulu." ( I like the bond you have with your grandmother)

@King Dave Imagined:

"During Her time😂😂😂😂😍😍❤️❤️am sure she was the best gal amongst her friends you cn tell just by her tricks🤣🤞🤣..." I love you GoGo😊 umshayile lapho (You got him)

Gogo hilariously demands KFC

In another story, Briefly News reported about a gogo who rejected samoosas and demanded KFC.

A gogo did not mince her words when clarifying what she wanted for lunch. A TikTok video shared by her grandson @siyandambhele5 shows him bringing her a plate of tasty samoosas and sauce, which she receives with much gratitude.

